Firefighters find 1 dead in West Burlington mobile home fire
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters found one person dead inside a burning mobile home early Thursday near the southeastern Iowa city of West Burlington.
Fire crews were called to the home in Flint River Township shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday and found it engulfed in flames, The Hawk Eye reported .
Firefighters worked to knock down the flames and found the body during a search of the home.
The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny will conduct an autopsy to identify the person and establish a cause of death, officials said. No other injuries were reported from the fire.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0