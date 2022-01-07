ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Burlington, IA

Firefighters find 1 dead in West Burlington mobile home fire

By Associated Press
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters found one person dead inside a burning mobile home early Thursday near the southeastern Iowa city of West Burlington.

Fire crews were called to the home in Flint River Township shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday and found it engulfed in flames, The Hawk Eye reported .

Firefighters worked to knock down the flames and found the body during a search of the home.

The Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny will conduct an autopsy to identify the person and establish a cause of death, officials said. No other injuries were reported from the fire.

