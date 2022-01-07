ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mexican auto production falls for second year running

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico auto production fell by 2% last year compared with 2020, the second annual decline in a row, as Mexico’s flagship industrial sector struggles to pull past pandemic shocks and a global semiconductor shortage,...

