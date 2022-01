He’s also mobilizing 1,000 National Guard members to respond to this COVID surge. Annapolis, Md (KM) Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday proclaimed a 30-day State of Emergency to battle the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. He says this variant has “spread like wildfire” around the country and the world. “Today, Maryland hit a record high of 3,057 COVID hospitalizations, which is an increase of more than 500% in the last seven weeks. and which is now overwhelming normal operations at hospitals,” he said.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO