Regional identity is paramount in dance music. Take The Warehouse in Chicago, or New York’s Paradise Garage; grime in London, gabber in Rotterdam—locality is part and parcel of the mythos and history of the rave. The contributions of what Paul Gilroy calls “The Black Atlantic” are ingrained in the DNA of dance music today; four-on-the-floor, dembow rhythms, the “Amen” break, and countless other snippets of artistry from the African diaspora have largely been responsible for the contemporary proliferation of electronic music styles. Colliding and combining with Latin folk rhythms, dance music genres have exponentiated into reggaetón, funk carioca, and the vibrant spectrum in between.

