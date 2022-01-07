ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID report: 43 new deaths, 24,570 new cases

By Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

BOSTON ( WWLP ) — State public health officials reported 43 new confirmed deaths and 24,570 new confirmed COVID cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID cases by age

  • 0-4 years: 8,042
  • 5-9 years: 7,666
  • 10-14 years: 8,662
  • 15-19 years: 11,249
  • 20-29 years: 33,338
  • 30-39 years: 27,456
  • 40-49 years: 19,323
  • 50-59 years: 16,867
  • 60-69 years: 9,387
  • 70-79 years: 3,837
  • 80+ years: 2,066
Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 114,017 new tests were performed with an overall of 36,745,708 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 27,722 new individuals have tested positive with 3,356,542 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 22.43%

Hospitalizations

There are 2,524 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID with 416 patients that are in intensive care units, 259 patients intubated and 1,019 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID cases

  • New Cases: 24,570
  • Total Cases: 1,159,950
  • New Deaths: 43
  • Total Deaths: 20,051
Probable COVID cases

  • New Cases: 32,841
  • Total Cases: 90,815
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 459

Vaccinations

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,109,019
    • 6,614 increase from yesterday
  • Booster doses administered: 2,223,943
    • 33,020 increase from yesterday
COVID cases in fully vaccinated individuals

  • 3.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.8% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 324
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 14,689
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1,360
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 96,130
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,781

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 269
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 17,157
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 355

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases:127
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,198
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher education

There are 5,224 new cases in the last week with a total of 39,390 confirmed COVID cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 80,303 new tests reported with a total of 12,872,732.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Massachusetts extends school mask requirement through February

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Students and employees in Massachusetts public schools will be required to wear face coverings indoors until at least the end of February, state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced Monday. The mask requirement extension comes as new confirmed cases of the coronavirus driven by the omicron variant surge among students and staff […]
Low-income New Yorkers eligible for $30 monthly internet discount

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Discounts on internet services are now available to some New Yorkers. On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new initiative led by the Department of Public Service (DPS) to promote the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The federal program provides discounts of up to $30 a month on internet services for low-income […]
INTERNET
