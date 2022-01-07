ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooking class set for January 26th

By News Room
1025theriver.com
 4 days ago

Join us in the Burford Theatre Arts’s Jean R. Snell Kitchen at 118 S....

www.1025theriver.com

EatingWell

18 Winter Casseroles That Will Be On the Dinner Table in an Hour or Less

There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
RECIPES
gardner-ma.gov

Monthly Vegetarian Cooking Class

The Peoples Place Community Center, 73 City Hall Ave., cordially invites the public to attend our monthly vegetarian cooking classes held at 6:30 pm on every last Thursday of every month, hosted by our ever popular presenter, Tina Dixson. Pre-registration is no longer required as all state mandates have been lifted (at least for the moment!), but to allow for planning purposes, please contact her at tinadixson@gmail.com, or text 978-660-7548 if you plan to come. Feel free to wear a mask if it makes you feel more comfortable, and don’t forget to get vaccinated!
GARDNER, MA
Bangor Daily News

Good Tern Co-op sponsors Moroccan cooking classes

ROCKLAND – The Good Tern Co-op natural food store and bagel cafe at 750 Main Street in Rockland, will bring the flavors of sunny Morocco to the public this winter in a series of two cooking classes. North African cuisine enthusiast Eileen Murray will offer cooking demonstrations on two Sunday afternoons, Jan. 16 and Feb. 6, starting at 2:30 p.m.
ROCKLAND, ME
castlecountryradio.com

Quick & Easy Cooking Class Special Event – Freezer Meals

This month’s USU Extension Quick & Easy Cooking segment is a special event featuring Freezer Meals. This will take place on Wednesday, January 12 at 6:30 pm. Extension Assistant Professor, Christina Pay took time to come to Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details that will fit any grocery budget.
RECIPES
#Cooking#Nutritional#Theatre Arts#Comfort Food#Wine#Food Drink
Simmer and Boil

What to Cook in January: 25 Healthy Dinners

The start of the new year, January is a great time to reset and prioritize your healthy eating goals. This collection of recipes highlights easy dinners that will warm you up without weighing you down. Featuring takeout makeovers, anti-inflammatory spices, and cozy soups, they're the best way to kick off the new year. Want even more healthy meal inspiration? The Cooking Light Diet is a flexible meal plan that helps you plan and cook real, delicious, and family-friendly food that can fit into every schedule.
RECIPES
newportbeachindy.com

Sherman Library & Gardens January 2022 Classes and Events

Saturday, January 8 at 1 p.m. Sherman Gardens is full of unique plants, interesting exhibits and wildlife. Explore the Succulent Garden, Fern Grotto and Tropical Conservatory amongst many others, with our expert Docent Tour Guide. This family friendly tour lasts about one hour and is free with garden admission. Registration required.
HOME & GARDEN
susanvillestuff.com

12th Annual Westwood Chowder Cook-Off to be Held January 15th

Expect a tasty, good time at the Westwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s 12th Annual Chowder Cook-Off Saturday, January 15th, at the Westwood Visitor Center. The Westwood Chamber will be offering $700 in cash prizes for chowder contestants. The Cook-Off will be held from noon until 4:00p.m. You can purchase...
WESTWOOD, CA
Times and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? January great for truly hearty soups

I recall that several years ago our extended family decided we had gorged a bit too much on wonderful Southern foods during our Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day dinners. So as we were preparing for a bowl game get together, we agreed that each household should bring a stockpot or crockpot filled with their favorite soup or stew. Several of us brought cornbread, crackers and chips. That plan, indeed, yielded a wonderful smorgasbord of warm, hearty nutrition … comfort food to keep us calm during exciting games.
RECIPES
travelblog.org

A Cooking Class, Winery and the High Road to Taos.

Today was a busy day, quick breakfast in the hotel then off to our Cooking Class at the Santa Fe School of Cooking. There is also a great shop which has everything you need for New Mexican cooking. Normally, we prefer to take a hands-on class, but there were just...
SANTA FE, NM
Woodlands Online& LLC

Virtual Cooking Class

A Cooking Class with Marcia Smart on Tuesday, January 11th. Join your fellow Resolution participants for a cooking class led by Marcia Smart. Marcia will lead attendees through easy-to-follow recipes while giving cooking tips throughout the class.
RECIPES
Road to VR

Historical Cooking Sim ‘Lost Recipes’ Coming to Quest January 27th

Schell Games today announced that Lost Recipes, its upcoming historical cooking sim, is set to release January 27th on the Quest platform, bringing with it the chance to cook ancient recipes in period accurate kitchens from around the world. Arriving from the VR veterans known for I Expect You to...
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatingWell

13 Easy Winter Soups You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
RECIPES
backpacker.com

Cooking Bacon and Eggs in a Paper Bag Is Your New Camping Party Trick

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. This hearty combo tastes even better in the woods than it does in the diner. Whip it up over a campfire, and you’ll not only impress your buddies–you’ll have a no-pot meal with zero cleanup (eat right out of the bag!). The paper won’t ignite if you make sure it’s wet before cooking–here, bacon grease does the trick–but it might smoke a bit. Try it with these two techniques: one for the trailhead, one for the trail.
FOOD & DRINKS
StyleCaster

7 Easy Ways To Meal Prep & Eat Healthy All Week Long

If you’ve never meal prepped before, now is your chance, friends. With most of us stuck at home surrounded by snacks and a fridge just a few feet away, keeping an eating schedule is harder than ever. But by learning how to meal prep, you can easily eat healthy—or at least consistently—all week long. After all, you probably have the time right now, so why not? And while no one should be forced to be or feel productive while social distancing, meal prepping is one way to accomplish something that’s actually a useful skill you can use throughout your entire...
RECIPES
Lake County News

Beginning quilting class offered in January and February

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild is finally able to offer a series of lessons designed for those who “want to learn to quilt” — beginners only, for adult students. Classes start on Jan. 11, and run for six weeks, from...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Woodlands Online& LLC

DATE CLASS - Winter Love Tree - Set

DO IT ALONE OR DO IT TOGETHER! YOU DO ONE HALF, THEY DO THE OTHER HALF!. ARRIVAL TIME: Please arrive 10-15 minutes before class in-order to get checked in, get uncorked, get aprons on & in your seat before the party starts! Your instructor is required to start class on time!
HOME & GARDEN
myedmondsnews.com

Verdant hosting online nutrition classes in January

Approximately one in three people have prediabetes, but most don’t even know they have it, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. Diabetes prevention is just one of many free online nutrition classes offered by the Verdant Health Commission. Get a jump start on your 2022 health goals by registering for these free virtual classes in January:
FITNESS
Robb Report

One of the World’s Best Chefs Wants to Teach You How to Cook With Fire

While known in culinary circles for years, many people’s first introduction to acclaimed chef Francis Mallmann was the first season of Netflix’s Chef’s Table. The Argentine chef charmed viewers by telling the story of eschewing classic fine dining to cook with live fire. It’s a patient and romantic way to cook, forcing you to be actively engaged in order to tame the ever-shifting nature of the flames. He’s cooking in embers, hanging meats above fire, leaning whole carcasses near a blaze and more. Mallmann has appeared on various shows to espouse his back-to-nature cooking philosophy, including Mind of a Chef, and...
RECIPES

