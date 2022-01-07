ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two KU fraternities suspended for hazing

 4 days ago

The University of Kansas has suspended two fraternities for five years, after an investigation that accused of...

LJWORLD

Hazing report alleges ‘exceedingly dangerous’ alcohol abuse, images of dolphin slaughter, homophobic slurs; KU won’t release some details

University of Kansas leaders are alleging that “exceedingly dangerous” levels of “forced alcohol consumption” are among the hazing practices of a recently suspended fraternity, but thus far KU won’t release details about those incidents. The Journal-World specifically is seeking more information about an incident connected...
COLLEGES
University Daily Kansan

Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta suspended after investigation, documents show pattern of hazing

In documents released on Wednesday, Tammara Durham, Vice Provost for Student Affairs, outlined her reasons for suspending the University of Kansas chapters of Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta. The documents outlined the investigations into the fraternities, and detailed several instances of hazing and associated charges. In an email...
LAWRENCE, KS
berkeleyside.org

UC Berkeley revokes recognition of 3 fraternities due to hazing activities

UC Berkeley revoked its official recognition of three fraternities this week, citing activities related to hazing. Chi Phi and Theta Delta Chi have lost their official status through January 2026 and campus recognition of Sigma Alpha Epsilon has been revoked through January 2029, according to UC Berkeley, which alerted the fraternities to the decisions on Thursday and Friday.
BERKELEY, CA
Chicago Defender

University Investigates Reports Of KKK Recruiting Students On Campus

The University of Utah is investigating several reports of on-campus racist incidents, including Ku Klux Klan sightings and on-campus hate crimes. In early October, a group of white men dressed up in hooded robes and walked into a dorm, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. In a separate incident, a Black student reported having feces smeared across their dorm door in the same building.
COLLEGES
CBS Pittsburgh

Unvaccinated Pitt Students Disenrolled

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some students at the University of Pittsburgh were disenrolled for the spring semester for not complying with the university’s vaccine mandate. In November, the University announced it would be following the Biden administration’s federal mandate, requiring all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6. In a statement on Nov. 9, the university said, “While we will begin progressive discipline for faculty and staff who are not compliant with the interim policy by that date, we will use the month of December to help those who want to become compliant do so for the start...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KWCH.com

University of Kansas suspends 2 fraternities until 2027

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The University of Kansas has suspended two fraternities for five years following an investigation that accused the clubs of fostering a culture of hazing. The Kansas City Star reports that the university on Tuesday informed Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta in a letter that...
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

KU suspends two fraternities until 2027 over hazing, other infractions

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas has suspended two fraternities for five years following an investigation that accused the clubs of fostering a culture of hazing. KU Vice Provost for Student Affairs Tammara Durham on Tuesday informed Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta in a letter...
COLLEGES
KCTV 5

KU removes two fraternities until 2027 over hazing, other infractions

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas is removing two of its Greek Life organizations after multiple misconduct violations. The university released its organizational conduct status report for 2021-2022, and in it, announced sanctions against Phi Delta Theta and Phi Gamma Delta fraternities. The sanctions resulted in the removal...
LAWRENCE, KS

