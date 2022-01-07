Two KU fraternities suspended for hazing

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some students at the University of Pittsburgh were disenrolled for the spring semester for not complying with the university’s vaccine mandate. In November, the University announced it would be following the Biden administration’s federal mandate, requiring all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6. In a statement on Nov. 9, the university said, “While we will begin progressive discipline for faculty and staff who are not compliant with the interim policy by that date, we will use the month of December to help those who want to become compliant do so for the start...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO