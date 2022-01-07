iSun Wins Contract For 1,780 Solar Canopies At EV Charging Stations

future technology benz EQXX carmani/factinworld.com. Mercedes-Benz has overtaken Tesla in a way no one in the world expected. The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX is about how we imagine the future of electric cars. One and a half years ago, this project was launched, which produced the highly efficient Mercedes-Benz - with low energy consumption. 10 kWh per 100 km. It has a range of over 1,000 km2 (620 miles) on a single charge using a battery compatible with even a small vehicle. The VISION EQXX is an advanced car in many dimensions - and it looks stunning and looks to the future. With that, it underscores where our entire company is going: we will build the world's most desirable electric cars. "Ola Källenius, Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG Chairman.

6 DAYS AGO