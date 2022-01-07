ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iSun Wins Contract For 1,780 Solar Canopies At EV Charging Stations

By Zachary Shahan
CleanTechnica
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISun has won a massive solar canopy order. But who’s buying?. There are not many things I love more than a solar power canopy that charges an EV charging station. It’s all right there — transferring sunlight into electricity and then using that electricity to power a modern electric car; driving...

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
