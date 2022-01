Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens said his supergroup Deadland Ritual ground to a halt after the members faced the reality of having to tour as an opening act. The band also featured Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum and Apocalyptica singer Franky Perez. They released their first single in 2018 and later said an album’s worth of material was written, but they haven’t been active since the pandemic began.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO