ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Mazdzer-Terdiman Sled Crashes, Olympic Luge Hopes Slip Away

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Olympic veterans Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman have crashed out of a World Cup qualifying race. That ends their hopes...

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Snowboard star Shaun White's Olympic status still uncertain

Shaun White arrived at Mammoth Mountain hoping to lock in a spot on his fifth Olympic team. The snowboarding superstar left it with his ankle hurting and work still left to do. White put together a solid run during qualifying at the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday night but aggravated...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mazdzer
Person
Jayson Terdiman
Person
Tucker West
Salt Lake Tribune

Nathan Chen gets funky on his way to winning sixth straight US Championship

Nathan Chen went looking for the fun and funky side of skating. He found it Sunday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Chen got so into dancing to Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” at the end of Sunday’s free skate at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, in fact, that he uncharacteristically tripped — marking his second fall of the performance. Neither that spill nor the one that came when he attempted a quadruple flip early in the program could get him out of his groove, however. The Salt Lake City skater who entered in first place after the short program still produced the highest scores of the afternoon on his way to winning his sixth straight U.S. championship. That’s one shy of the record set by Dick Button, who won seven straight from 1946-52.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sled#Beijing#Usa Luge#The U S Olympic Luge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
North Country Public Radio

Three athletes with ties to the Adirondacks make U.S. Olympic luge team

The winter Olympics in Beijing are less than a month away and today, Team USA announced its final lineup of luge athletes, including three with ties to the Adirondacks. Chris Mazdzer, who grew up in Saranac Lake and now lives in Salt Lake City, will compete in his fourth Olympic games. He won a silver medal at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
kshb.com

Luge 2022 Winter Olympics roster: PyeongChang medalist Mazdzer in singles, crashes out of doubles

USA Luge announced its roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday. As recently as this weekend, it was unknown whether Team USA could claim a third luge berth for the upcoming Games. Chris Mazdzer, the PyeongChang 2018 singles silver medalist, barely qualified for a third singles spot – but missed out on doubles. He and partner Jayson Terdiman crashed during a World Cup qualifying race on Friday, blowing their opportunity to compete in the Olympic event.
SPORTS
teamusa.org

Meet The 2022 U.S. Olympic Luge Team

Remember how much fun it was when you were a kid, you got a snow day off from school and you spent hours outside sledding on your favorite hill? Multiply that many times over, and you’ve got the exhilarating Olympic sport of luge. Luge athletes clad in aerodynamic attire...
SPORTS
KEYT

Chris Mazdzer nominated for 4th US Olympic luge team

USA Luge has been told that Chris Mazdzer is headed to the Olympics. The 2018 silver medalist originally thought a 25th-place finish in a World Cup luge race this past weekend had doomed his chances of making the Beijing Games. But he apparently has qualified for the Olympics for a fourth time. USA Luge has been told by the International Luge Federation that it is getting three starting spots for the men’s race at the Games. The FIL has not released the final quotas publicly yet, but three spots for the Americans would mean Mazdzer is going after all.
SPORTS
kslsports.com

USA Luge Says Mazdzer Is Heading To Beijing Games

AP – USA Luge has been told that Chris Mazdzer is headed to the Olympics. The 2018 silver medalist originally thought a 25th-place finish in a World Cup luge race this past weekend had doomed his chances of making the Beijing Games. But he apparently has qualified for the Olympics for a fourth time.
SPORTS
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
278
Followers
3K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy