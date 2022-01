McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) said yesterday it was told by the New York Stock Exchange the company has fallen below listing levels. The NYSE requires that the average closing price of a listed company's common stock be above US$1.00 per share, calculated over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, according to McEwen. The company was notified by the NYSE on January 5, 2022 that the average price of its common stock for the previous 30 trading days was below $1.00 per share.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO