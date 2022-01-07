ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in South Carolina on Friday

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0s0e_0dfcH6rf00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday announced 12,996 new cases of COVID-19; 9,376 confirmed and 3,620 probable cases. The statewide total of confirmed cases is 826,703.

The data is from Wednesday, January 5th.

A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can be found here .

DHEC also announced 5 additional confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 12,743. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

The percent positive for Friday is 29.3%. Note: DHEC has implemented a new method for calculating percent positive. Although rates seem lower, the spread is still high. Click here for more information.

DHEC says a total of 13,545,316 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage . DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

Editor’s note: DHEC includes the following disclaimer in all of their COVID-19 related releases:

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

