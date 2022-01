Citigroup is demanding that workers get jabbed or risk losing their jobs. Employees of the banking giant who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 may soon find themselves unemployed under the company's strict vaccine mandate, issued in October. Unvaccinated staff members at the nation's fourth-largest bank will be placed on unpaid leave effective Friday and fired at the end of the month unless they are granted a medical or religious exemption, according to a memo sent to staff on Friday, Bloomberg reported.

HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO