DIA keeps Pikes Peak shuttle lot open indefinitely

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pikes Peak shuttle lot at Denver International Airport will stay open indefinitely. The cost-effective lot will be open around the clock after it was closed most of last year due to a shortage of shuttle bus drivers.

The lot has 8,000 parking spaces and costs $8 a day. Overflow will be sent to the Mount Elbert lot, which has over 8,000 spaces.

Allow an extra 30 minutes to get to the terminal from the Pikes Peak lot.

“We have worked closely with our partners at ABM to develop solutions so that we can recruit more drivers. This has included wage and benefit adjustments and being able to provide services to make it easier for employees to obtain their commercial driver’s license,” airport Chief Executive Officer Phil Washington said.

The East Economy Lot remains closed so the shuttles can be used for the Pikes Peak lot.

Check the real-time website for parking lots before heading out.

The return shuttle to the Pikes Peak lot is available on Level 5, east side, island 3 near door 511.

Directions to the Pikes Peak lot:

The lot is on 75 th Avenue and North Elk Street. From inbound Peña Boulevard, exit at 75 th Avenue and head East to North Elk Street where you will take a right. This is currently the only entrance into the Pikes Peak lot. The west entrance is closed due to ongoing construction. Follow the signs to the lot.

Tips for vehicle safety:

Always lock your car, roll up the windows and take your keys with you.

Remove valuables or spare keys from your vehicle.

Never leave the car running unattended, even for a short period of time.

Park in well-lit and/or busy areas when possible.

Use an alarm system and/or steering wheel lock device.

Call 303-342-4211 immediately to report suspicious activity.

Call 303-342-4645, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for free vehicle services. Anyone parked in the garages, economy or shuttle lots can get help with:

Jump starts

Help locating your vehicle,

Tire inflations

Key retrieval, if they’ve been locked in your vehicle

