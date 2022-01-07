ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (1/7)

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s AEW Rampage episode was taped earlier this week in Newark NJ. Full spoilers can...

www.pwmania.com

wrestlinginc.com

Charlie Haas Reportedly Stretchered Out During Impact Wrestling Tapings

As noted earlier, former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas made his Impact Wrestling debut at Sunday night’s tapings in Dallas, TX, where he confronted Josh Alexander. Later in the tapings, Haas wrestled Alexander and that led to a storyline with several former ROH wrestlers coming out to attack both Haas and Alexander.
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks Injury Update and How Long She Will Be Out of Action

As PWMania.com previously reported, it appeared that Sasha Banks was injured during a match against Charlotte Flair at last Sunday night’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC. WWE provided the following update:. Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC. After...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Battle Of The Belts Results

Location: Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the first of AEW’s quarterly specials but I’m assuming they couldn’t get the rights to Clash Of Champions. This show is all about the titles, with three championships on the line. One of them is a new title, as Cody Rhodes’ medical issues means we need an Interim TNT Title. Let’s get to it.
WWE
PWMania

How Triple H Was Said To Have Reacted To WWE NXT Releases

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has reportedly let go of several Producers, coaches, and writers from the WWE NXT brand including Samoa Joe, “Road Dogg” Jesse James, and William Regal. During an audio update on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller talked about the matter:. “I’ve talked with people who had...
WWE
ESPN

2022 WWE Royal Rumble results, card, news, stories and match information

For the 35th time in WWE history, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will signal the unofficial ramp-up towards WrestleMania season. The 2022 edition of one of WWE's signature events takes place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO. It is the second time the Royal Rumble will emanate from St. Louis; the first time was in 2012, at what was then the Scottrade Center (now known as Enterprise Center).
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Two Impact Knockouts Reportedly Pushed Hard For Women’s Ultimate X Match

Last night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view marked a night of multiple firsts for the Knockouts Division. This includes the first-time Knockouts Championship match headlining an Impact pay-per-view, as well as the first-ever Women’s Ultimate X match that kicked off the show. As noted in our full live...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Ron Simmons & More Added To WrestleCon

WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons and former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion Demolition Ax (Bill Eadie) were announced as the newest to join WrestleCon 2022. As noted in November, Windham Rotunda (fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt) was the first one to be announced for the convention. Windham’s father, “IRS” Mike Rotunda will also be attending the event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Issues Statement On Passing Of Deanna Booher

As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below. “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known...
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – January 10, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Bobby Lashley won a Fatal 4 Way last week to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. We’re live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Issues Statement Regarding His Absence From Battle of the Belts

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced that Dustin Rhodes will be replacing his brother Cody in a match against Sammy Guevara for the “interim” TNT Title during Saturday night’s Battle of the Belts special. Cody addressed his absence from BOTB in a statement via his Instagram...
WWE
Wrestling World

Jimmy Korderas Speaks About Roman Reigns Being Pulled

Jimmy Korderas is a former WWE Official and he spoke about Roman Reigns being pulled recently. He spoke about it on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. Over there, he stated that people should think about Roman Reigns the man and not the wrestler. Roman recently tested positive for Covid 19.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Summer Rae And Natalya Trade Shots At One Another Online

Former WWE star Summer Rae and seasoned veteran Natalya have seemingly never had a healthy relationship with one another. The two were notorious for their arguments on the WWE and E! Network TV series Total Divas, with one such altercation even leading to Summer giving Natalya a stiff slap to the face.
WWE
411mania.com

Liv Morgan on How She Received Her WWE Ring Name

– Speaking to Wrestling Inside the Ropes, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan spoke about how she got her ring name. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. On how she got her ring name at the WWE Performance Center: “The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Center. When it’s time to create your character you send in a list of names, right? I must have sent in three different lists of names. I thought, ‘Oh, my names are so terrible.’ All the names that I picked, they thought it was so bad. So literally I show up to TV one day at Full Sail for NXT taping and they pulled me aside and they were like, ‘Alright, you’re either Liv Morgan or you’re ‘Liv Gallows. I was like, I guess I pick ‘Liv Morgan.’ I always liked the name Liv I didn’t really like Morgan, you know, but I grew to love it. I grew to love it all.
WWE
PWMania

Nikki Bella Comments On WWE Royal Rumble Return, Her Doctor Also Reacts

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella took to social media last night to react to her upcoming return at the Royal Rumble. As PWMania.com reported, WWE announced last night that The Bella Twins, Nikki and sister Brie Bella, and 17 other Superstars will be competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month. You can click here for the current Rumble card.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Sends Message To WWE Superstar Ahead Of Her Return

It’s been a while since fans have seen Alexa Bliss as she’s been taking time away from WWE, but last week during the Raw the company confirmed that the former Raw Women’s Champion will be returning soon. WrestleMania season is right around the corner, but first we...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Recalls First Meeting Vince McMahon

In the inaugural episode of the DDT Snake Pit podcast, AEW manager Jake Roberts talked about his first meeting with former boss, WWE owner, and chairman Vince McMahon. Jake Roberts, a WWE Hall of Famer, described McMahon as one of the greatest manipulators of all time, and also how McMahon convinced him to use the snake.
WWE

