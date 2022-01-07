Muse dropping new single “Won't Stand Down” next week

British experimental metal four-piece Loathe have released a new single, “Dimorphous Display.”. “‘Dimorphous Display,’ in its first iteration, had been in the vault for a good few years before we decided to start work on the song together as a band, so finally being able to release it into the world feels like a great accomplishment. The initial demo was filed soon after we had finished up with ‘I Let It In’ and ‘It Took Everything’ but with lockdowns occurring across the world, this gave us the opportunity to experiment with different collaborators and thus final tracking was completed some time in the middle of 2021 at Giant Wafer Studios. We worked alongside our new friend Eddie Al-Shakarchi on capturing the rawest incarnation of the Loathe sound to date and we are very happy with the result.”

