Muse dropping new single “Won't Stand Down” next week

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next era of Muse will officially arrive next week. The operatic U.K. rockers are set to drop a new song called “Won’t Stand Down”...

Best of ﻿'Billboard'﻿: Foo Fighters set new chart record

Foo Fighters are kicking off 2022 by setting a new Billboard chart record. Dave Grohl and company now have a total of 14 top-10 hits on the Rock & Alternative Airplay ranking, which measures radio airplay across rock and alternative formatted stations. That breaks what was previously a three-way tie for the most top-10s on the 12-year-old chart with Twenty One Pilots and Cage the Elephant, who both have 13.
Listen to new Falling in Reverse song, “Zombified”

Falling in Reverse has released a new single called “Zombified.”. The track, which is available now for digital download, features lyrics including, “They’ll never let go/Of something you said 10 years ago/They’re cancelling you,” and takes aim at unnamed forces that are “pumping us with lies/like it’s formaldehyde.”
Muse announces new music and it ROCKS

One of my favorite live bands of all time, Muse, is back and has announced new music on the way January 13th. Won’t Stand Down will be the name of the first track and it is definitely a return to the more hard rocking roots of the band. Seriously, its very metal. You can check out a snippet of the tune below, via an Instagram live video of Matt’s son head banging like a pro while the song plays in the background, and of course once its available we will play it as well.
Five Finger Death Punch premieres new video for 2011 song “The Tragic Truth”

Five Finger Death Punch has premiered a new video for “The Tragic Truth,” originally a bonus track on the band’s 2011 album, American Capitalist. The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, shows frontman Ivan Moody surrounded by demonic creatures — a personification of his struggles with alcoholism and addiction. It’s being released now to celebrate Moody’s 42nd birthday today, and to mark Moody’s upcoming four-year sober anniversary.
Earl Sweatshirt Drops New Single ‘Titanic,’ Releases Album Tracklist

Earl Sweatshirt has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album Sick! along with a new single, “Titanic.” The hard-hitting track was produced by Black Noi$e. The rapper has previously shared two songs off Sick!, out Jan. 14 via Tan Cressida / Warner Records. In November, he released “2010,” his first solo release since 2019, accompanied by an intimate music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa. Sweatshirt followed that song with “Tabula Rasa,” featuring rap duo Armand Hammer, in December.
Is Green Day teasing a new album called '1972'?

Following up the release of their BBC Sessions offering which dropped in December, and the celebration of the Bay Area punks’ 30th anniversary of their second Lookout! Records album ‘Kerplunk,’ it looks like Green Day could be dropping a new record.
Aldous Harding to return this week with new single ‘Lawn’

Aldous Harding is set to drop a new single this week. Her record label, 4AD, confirmed the new song ‘Lawn’ in a Tweet earlier today (January 10), announcing that Harding will release it at 2pm GMT on Wednesday (January 12). Paired with its release will be an official...
FKA Twigs To Drop New Mixtape "CAPRISONGS" Next Week

Until around January 19-20, we are in Capricorn season. British electronic R&B artist FKA Twig, being born on January 16, has decided to celebrate the season accordingly, announcing a new mixtape on the way. With two studio albums under her belt, including 2019's Magdalene which features a collaboration with Future,...
ARKAIK Drops Proggy, Technical New Single "Wayward Opulence"

Arkaik is back for the first time since 2019 with a new single called "Wayward Opulence." It's six-plus minutes of non-stop progressive metal with tons of technical riffs and a healthy dose of brutality to top it all off. Arkaik will release their new album Labyrinth Of Hungry Ghosts on...
Loathe Drop New Single, “Dimorphous Display”

British experimental metal four-piece Loathe have released a new single, “Dimorphous Display.”. “‘Dimorphous Display,’ in its first iteration, had been in the vault for a good few years before we decided to start work on the song together as a band, so finally being able to release it into the world feels like a great accomplishment. The initial demo was filed soon after we had finished up with ‘I Let It In’ and ‘It Took Everything’ but with lockdowns occurring across the world, this gave us the opportunity to experiment with different collaborators and thus final tracking was completed some time in the middle of 2021 at Giant Wafer Studios. We worked alongside our new friend Eddie Al-Shakarchi on capturing the rawest incarnation of the Loathe sound to date and we are very happy with the result.”
Thunder-strike hard: 'Cobra Kai' co-creator keeps trying to use this AC/DC song in the show

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz is hoping to add a bit of “Thunder” to the titular dojo’s “Strike First Strike Hard No Mercy” motto. As Hurwitz tells Entertainment Weekly, he’s been trying to use the AC/DC classic “Thunderstruck” in the Karate Kid sequel series for some time now. In fact, “Thunderstruck” was specifically written into a script for a montage season in the recently premiered fourth season of the show.
Watch Toni Cornell's “revisited” performance of Leonard Cohen's “Hallelujah”

Toni Cornell has shared a new cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.”. The rendition arrives nearly five years after Cornell first performed the song at 12 years old on ABC’s Good Morning America in 2017 as a tribute to her father, Chris Cornell, and Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, both of whom died earlier that year.
Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
Patryk Tracz drops his new single “Thank You”

The album “Thank You” was released just a few weeks ago. It didn’t take long for the song to go viral when it was released. As an accomplished artist, Patryk Tracz’s renown and reputation skyrocketed as a result. One who is willing to put his thoughts on display for his followers to make sense of.
Billie Joe Armstrong thinks the Grammys should make a new trophy

Billie Joe Armstrong thinks the Grammys should say “Good Riddance” to its current trophy. In an Instagram Story, the Green Day frontman shared a photo of him holding his Best Alternative Music Performance award the band won in 1994 for Dookie, alongside the caption “Grammys need to come up with a new trophy.”
