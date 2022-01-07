ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Battle Of The Belts Match To Be Changed

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW noted on Twitter last night that a change has been made to the Battle of The Belts card due to medical protocol. No other details were provided, but the match change will be announced during tonight’s taped Rampage episode on TNT. AEW only has...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Sasha Banks Injury Update and How Long She Will Be Out of Action

As PWMania.com previously reported, it appeared that Sasha Banks was injured during a match against Charlotte Flair at last Sunday night’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC. WWE provided the following update:. Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC. After...
WWE
SPORTbible

Nate Diaz Is 'Crazy' And A 'Psychopath' According To UFC Champion

Nate Diaz is one of the most popular UFC fighters around and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has perfectly summed up why, calling him 'crazy.'. Diaz is an absolute brawler with a never say die attitude, it's exactly why he was the one who came up with the 'Baddest Motherf****er' title, and fought Jorge Masvidal for it.
UFC
PWMania

How Triple H Was Said To Have Reacted To WWE NXT Releases

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has reportedly let go of several Producers, coaches, and writers from the WWE NXT brand including Samoa Joe, “Road Dogg” Jesse James, and William Regal. During an audio update on PWTorchVIP.com, Wade Keller talked about the matter:. “I’ve talked with people who had...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Issues Statement On Passing Of Deanna Booher

As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below. “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known...
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Issues Statement Regarding His Absence From Battle of the Belts

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced that Dustin Rhodes will be replacing his brother Cody in a match against Sammy Guevara for the “interim” TNT Title during Saturday night’s Battle of the Belts special. Cody addressed his absence from BOTB in a statement via his Instagram...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#Combat#Tnt#Aew Women#Instagram Stories
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – January 10, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Bobby Lashley won a Fatal 4 Way last week to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. We’re live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Battle of the Belts 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS 2022!. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on TBS as part of the SATURDAY FIGHT NIGHT series of specials. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
WWE
PWMania

Nikki Bella Comments On WWE Royal Rumble Return, Her Doctor Also Reacts

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella took to social media last night to react to her upcoming return at the Royal Rumble. As PWMania.com reported, WWE announced last night that The Bella Twins, Nikki and sister Brie Bella, and 17 other Superstars will be competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month. You can click here for the current Rumble card.
WWE
FanSided

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2 and 3 are FanSided MMA’s Rematch of the Year

Dustin Poirier and Conor Mcgregor put the UFC on their backs in the first half of 2021. When Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor first entered the Octagon against one another at UFC 178 on Sept. 27, 2014, both men were looking to make a statement and propel themselves to the top of the most dominant division in the UFC. The two young competitors looked to shock the world and one another with an unforgettable night.
UFC
PWMania

Actor Macaulay Culkin Blasts The Current WWE Product

While appearing on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, actor Macaulay Culkin of Home Alone fame commented on the current WWE product:. “If I have to see one more f******, don’t get me wrong I’m looking forward to seeing what will be different this time, but if I have to see Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns one more frickin’ time, you know? That’s the thing. They’ll do the same pay-per-view back to back. It’s always like New Day/Usos like every frickin’ card. Like, I understand that their roster isn’t as deep as it was a year ago. They’ve cut I think 86 wrestlers from their roster this past calendar year. So yeah, you don’t have this rich variety that you might have had before, but even then, man, it’s like how many times can we watch the same match over again?”
WWE
The Independent

Jake Paul begins MMA training amid UFC contract debate with Dana White

Jake Paul has seemingly begun training in mixed martial arts after outlining what it would take for him to fight in the UFC. The YouTube star has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three wins coming against ex-UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley – the latter of whom Paul beat twice.Paul has knocked out every man he has boxed, and the 24-year-old now appears to be targeting a move into MMA.After calling out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, Paul sent UFC president Dana White a contract proposal, saying he would fight Masvidal under MMA rules...
UFC
411mania.com

Winfree’s AEW Battle of the Belts Review 1.08.22

Hey there everyone, it’s time for an AEW quarterly TV special. Tonight we’ve allegedly got three title fights, but one is an interim title and one is the FTW title. I’m not sure how interim titles will work in the world of professional wrestling, but I guess poorly though I imagine Sammy Guevara taking on Dustin Rhodes will be a fine enough match. We’ve also got Ricky Starks defending the FTW title against Matt Sydal. The only real title match tonight sees Dr. Britt Baker defending her women’s title against former champion Riho.
WWE
The Spun

PWMania

Taya Valkyrie Talks About Her Run With WWE NXT and Possibly Working For AEW

During a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, Taya Valkyrie aka Franky Monet talked about her time with WWE NXT:. “It was great [being in NXT] but I wish that I had gotten more of an opportunity to show what I can do, I’ll be honest. I didn’t feel like I was given the opportunity I needed and I don’t even think I scratched the surface of what you all know, know La Wera Loca and Taya Valkyrie bring to the table but, with that said, I did gain a lot of knowledge, I learned a lot about myself and I am super excited to bring all of that and remind all of you about who I am starting next week.”
WWE

