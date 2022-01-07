ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

WSJM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:. The...

www.wsjm.com

Related
thestreamable.com

What’s Streaming, Including ‘Being Boba Fett’ and ‘Times Square NYE’

A new featurette “Being Boba Fett” is now streaming on Disney+ to coincide with the launch of the first episode of the series. The “Star Wars” adventure was teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” in which legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the galaxy’s underworld. “The Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watchlist#Abc Audio#El Deafo#Copyright
thestreamable.com

What’s Streaming, Including Unseen ‘The Office’ Footage and ‘Ozark’

“The Office: Superfan Episodes” kick off 2022 on Peacock. They feature deleted scenes, bloopers, and interviews. Also, a new opening from the “Job Fair” episode and humorous moments from all-time fan-favorite episodes, such as the pitch-perfect “Dinner Party” and “Goodbye, Toby Parts 1 & 2.” Peacock is home to the entire run of the series.
TV SERIES
KCET

What's Available to Stream This January on KCET

It's a brand new month of a brand new year, and what's a better way to start it than with a fresh slate of shows to binge on KCET?. Look forward to a packed month of exciting returns of two KCET Original series " " and "The Migrant Kitchen," thrilling...
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Stream The Weeknd’s New Album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has released a new album, Dawn FM, the follow-up to 2020’s blockbuster After Hours. He formally announced it earlier this week, though Abel Tesfaye has been talking it up for a few months now, and it was preceded by the single “Take My Breath.”. Dawn FM...
MUSIC
Deadline

Slamdance Launches Streaming Platform The Slamdance Channel

EXCLUSIVE: Slamdance will debut a new streaming platform for independent films, The Slamdance Channel, which will launch in conjunction with with annual indie-focused Slamdance Film Festival on January 27 and feature new programming on February 7, the day after the fest wraps. The Slamdance Channel expands the organization’s mission of providing creators with maximum opportunities to reach movie audiences. The streaming platform will have a curated selection of content that allows artists to gain more visibility and recognition for their work, as well as monetary compensation for their creative endeavors. Slamdance will actively support filmmakers on the platform by sharing any...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Here’s when you can finally stream The Batman on HBO Max

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more WarnerMedia and DC have made it clear in recent years that they aren't afraid to reboot their biggest properties. While Marvel meticulously builds out a single, cohesive cinematic universe, DC is willing to launch and cancel new universes year after year until something sticks. To that point, Batman will get his latest reboot next spring. You might not be ready to go back to the theaters by then. But you will be pleased to know that The Batman is coming to HBO Max just over 6 weeks...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Studio SK Global Acquires MTV’s ‘Catfish’ Producer Critical Content

“Crazy Rich Asians” producer SK Global has acquired Critical Content, the unscripted producer behind shows like MTV’s “Catfish” and Netflix’s “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” from Anchorage Capital Group. The deal marks the move of independent studio SK Global, which was formed in 2016 with the merger of Sidney Kimmel Entertainment and Ivanhoe Pictures, into the unscripted space, with the Emmy-winning Critical Content creating reality fare for broadcasters, cable channels and streamers. The unscripted production company also has an ownership stake in the UK-based Renowned Films. Aside from MTV’s “Catfish” reality TV series and the Netflix series “Get Organized With the...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch TV is down to $478 at Walmart (we can’t believe it either)

It’s no longer out of your reach to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen to a massive display, as there’s no shortage of 4K TV deals that you can avail of. Walmart is a good source for such offers, with the retailer’s 65-inch TV deals currently including this $70 discount for the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $478 from its original price of $548.
SHOPPING
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members.
SHOPPING

