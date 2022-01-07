ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bree Runway wants to work with Tame Impala’s “magical” Kevin Parker

By Will Lavin
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBree Runway has expressed that she would love to work with Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker, calling the psychedelic wunderkind’s music “magical”. The London artist sat down with NME for this week’s Big Read cover feature. It comes alongside her inclusion in this year’s NME 100, a bumper list of the most...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
wers.org

Pick of the Week: Tame Impala “No Choice”

We had “No Choice” but to make Tame Impala’s latest track our pick of the week! The psychedelic-rock band, the project of Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, is set to put out a box set edition of their fourth studio album next month. Released on Valentine’s Day 2020, The Slow Rush was one of Tame Impala’s most successful albums yet, winning five awards at the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Music Awards including album of the year. “No Choice” is one of two previously unreleased songs that are a part of the upcoming deluxe album. With its dreamy soundscape, the track feels like an escape from reality.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Watch THELIONCITYBOY rap ‘YAYA’ and ‘2 THE MAX’ from the pitch for NME Radar Sessions

When Kevin Lester decided to rap under the name THELIONCITYBOY, he also decided to wear his love for his native Singapore – derived from its Malay name Singapura, which means “lion city” – on his sleeve. For NME Radar Sessions, he performs two songs that demonstrate how he’s turned his music career into a showcase of Singaporean storytelling: ‘YAYA’ and ‘2 THE MAX’. Watch his live set above.
MUSIC
leoweekly.com

Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala, Jack Harlow To Headline Forecastle 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Forecastle will return this May, with Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala and Jack Harlow headlining. The lineup announcement, which dropped today, also features notable acts such as Phoebe Bridgers, Earl Sweatshirt, Porter Robinson, 6lack, Rüfüs Du Sol and Black Pumas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pitchfork

The 45 Most Anticipated Albums of 2022: The Weeknd, Mitski, Big Thief, Charli XCX, and More

With more uncertainty on the horizon, one thing that’s still for sure is a healthy release calendar. 2022 is already looking like a big year for new albums, with some artists readying their second—or third—releases of the pandemic. Many others, of course, are dropping a pandemic record for the first time. In any case, we’re happy to have the music. (As of January 4, all release dates have been confirmed. But as usual, everything is subject to change.)
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Kevin Parker
Person
Missy Elliott
NME

Bree Runway: “There’s no one else out there like me. My time is now”

When Bree Runway emerges from her dressing room at her first-ever NME cover shoot, it’s like being in a high-fashion fever dream. Bedecked in layers of custom jewellery, an oversized puffer jacket, pin-sharp acrylic nails and skyscraper heels, she walks slowly towards our photographer with the confidence and poise of a model.
MUSIC
NME

Nas to sell royalty rights to two of his songs as NFTs

Nas is set to sell the royalty rights to two of his songs (‘Ultra Black’ and ‘Rare’) as NFTs. Teaming up with Royal – a song ownership platform that Nas invested in last year alongside The Chainsmokers – 760 tokens will be made available for ‘Ultra Black’, the lead single to Nas’ 2021 Grammy Award winning-album ‘King’s Disease’, from 6pm GMT on January 11.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
MUSIC
NME

Tones And I says her second album will be out in August

Tones And I (aka Toni Watson) has revealed that she’s begun working on her second studio album, with plans to release it in the second half of 2022. In a new interview with Dave Ruby Howe for triple j’s Hottest 100-themed program The Tally Room, Watson said the record would be released in August, and noted that her current demos sound “very different” to the style heard on her 2021 debut, ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tame Impala#Best Burger#Nme 100
NME

‘Licorice Pizza’: the story of 1973 in music

The first release on Richard Branson’s Virgin label was, objectively, weird. Mike Oldfield was a hippie-looking, multi-instrumentalist composer whose debut album was a rock symphony that had been schlepped around the labels with no success. Enter dashing über-capitalist Richard Branson, who took a punt on the weird-y record and released it in May 1973. Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’ quickly became a massive smash hit, and Branson raked in the cash. Cash, arguably, that Branson later used to promote The Sex Pistols and kick the punk years into gear, giving Britain’s booming music scene another shot in the arm.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Chloe x Halle Discuss the Importance of Black Girls in Coding and Tech: "You Deserve to Be Here"

Chloe x Halle are getting ready to face off in a Twitch battle as a part of LG's Only On OLED campaign in partnership with Black Girls Code. Coding is one of the many spaces where Black girls feel excluded, and in a recent interview with POPSUGAR, the Grammy-nominated R&B duo discussed why getting more Black girls involved in technology-based hobbies is important. Coding is implemented into everyday use such as virtual reality and web, mobile, video game, and app design, and for Chloe, it's been instrumental in her creation of music.
EDUCATION
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

My Jaw Is STILL On The Floor After Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress Sandra Bullock Is Wearing In The New 'Lost City' Trailer

Is it just us, or does anyone else think that Sandra Bullock has turned back the clock this year? Fresh from wowing us with her skintight crystal Stella McCartney catsuit on the red carpet earlier this month, the 57-year-old actress is back with yet another jaw-dropping look; this time for the promo poster and trailer of her brand new movie, The Lost City.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy