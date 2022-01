Scientists say administering COVID-19 boosters to Americans every few months is neither realistic nor a feasible way to handle variants, The New York Times reported Jan. 6. As the U.S. determines the best course of action to quell the spread of coronavirus variants, some Americans are wondering if the country will roll out fourth shots, as Israel did. Vaccine experts told the Times this would likely be a losing battle, as so far just over one-third of Americans who received their initial vaccination series have gotten a booster.

