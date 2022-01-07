Penn State to host vaccine clinic at Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 9 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The clinic runs from noon to 6 p.m. and is open to anyone age 12 or older in collaboration with Centre Volunteers In Medicine. This is for anyone that needs a first, second or booster shot. Pfizer is available for those 12 and older while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available for those 18 and older.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made online, but drop-ins are also welcome. Patients should enter the Bryce Jordan Center through Gate B.

Patients should wear a mask and bring a photo ID. Anyone receiving a second shot or booster shot should bring their vaccine card.

“We’re delighted to work with Penn State again to bring this vaccination clinic to the Centre Region,” said Cheryl White, executive director of CVIM. “This is an opportune time for such a clinic, with students arriving this weekend and the changing vaccination guidelines for the best protection from the omicron variant.”

