An Arkie’s Faith

By Richie Lawry
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the clock struck 12 and ushered in the new year, fireworks boomed outside. They were the natural kind of fireworks, with bright flashes of lightning and deep booming peals of thunder. 2022 came in with a bang. The pounding on the roof announced that heavy rain was pouring down. With...

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
International Mission Board celebrates generosity, God’s faithfulness in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (BP) – As we look back on 2021, we see that each of our top stories point to the commitment of Southern Baptists toward our mission and vision. Southern Baptists, we thank you for partnering with us for another year to pray, give, go and send so that the Revelation 7:9 vision will become a reality. Here are some of the main themes and top stories we’ve seen this year.
Wholehearted Faith

A couple of months ago I endorsed Another Gospel – A Lifelong Christian Seeks Truth in Response to Progressive Christianity by Alisa Childers. Another Gospel is the fascinating story of Childers’ encounter with progressive theology, the dangers she perceived in the movement, and her subsequent return to a more conservative community of faith.
Jesus
Walking Our Faith: Let’s replace New Year’s resolutions with this

As eight of us sat around our computer screens knitting and chatting as if no distance separated us, I asked the St. John’s prayer shawl knitting group whether they were planning New Year’s resolutions. The overwhelming consensus is best summed up by Laura‘s response: Her slogan for 2022...
The Garments of Faith

We get dressed every morning to prepare for the work of the day, putting on our uniforms, as it were, and dressing appropriately for both the work ahead and the day’s weather. Why not clothe the soul with the protective garments of faith as well? In the grand scheme of things, our immortal soul is worth infinitely more than our corruptible bodies, and thus we should take greater pains to protect it. The faith and knowledge that God loves us and wants us to be well while we carry out His will is a protective garment greater than anything we have in our closets. A great addition to the morning routine is to “gird up your loins” with the garments of faith and thanksgiving, remembering that our primary mission and the very meaning of our life is to love God with all our hearts, and to love our fellow man as we love ourselves. How wonderful that we can put on the garments of faith each day and go out into the world prepared to do God’s work! – Christopher Simon.
Religion
America’s Got Talent Darci Lynne Farmer Relies on Family and Faith

As confetti rained down on then 12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer when she won the “America’s Got Talent” talent competition in 2017, she had no idea of the amazing journey ahead of her. She did, however, know that she would rely on her family and faith to sustain her through whatever might come. Now 17, Farmer is in the midst of her “My Lips are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)” national tour and will perform on Jan. 30 in Birmingham at the BJCC Concert Hall. It’s a long way from the crazy dreams the young ventriloquist had when she began learning her art and entering talent contests.
Desmond Tutu's faith and grit

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, of South Africa, who died Sunday in Cape Town, showed the courage of a true peacemaker. Clad in his trademark purple robe, he ran one day in 1985 to protect a man about to be burned on the makeshift pyre of a blazing automobile by an excited mob. The targeted Black man was said to have collaborated with white authorities enforcing the explicitly racist laws then in force.
