US Women’s Open purse soars to $10 million on fabled courses

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has returned to the tennis court for training, having won a legal battle to stay in Australia and play in the Australian Open after his exemption from strict coronavirus vaccine rules was questioned. But the government is still threatening to cancel his visa and deport him. The unvaccinated tennis star was released after being confined to an immigration hotel for four nights. The drama has gripped many in Australia and beyond. Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic’s visa on Monday. It was pulled after his arrival last week because officials said he didn’t qualify for an exemption to a rule that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated. Djokovic’s lawyers say that since he recently recovered from COVID-19, he didn’t need to be inoculated.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO