US Women’s Open purse soars to $10 million on fabled courses

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest event in women’s golf now has the prize money to match. And the U.S. Women’s Open is also headed to...

kion546.com

GOLF
kion546.com

World Cup events off to protect Olympic athletes from virus

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — The last scheduled World Cup meeting in cross-country skiing before the Beijing Olympics has been canceled. The reason given was to protect athletes from the risk of COVID-19 infection in Slovenia. Planica was to host events from Jan. 21-23 in cross-country skiing and Nordic combined for men and women. The International Ski Federation says “the safety of stakeholders involved at those large-scale events could not be guaranteed” during the current acute state of the pandemic in Slovenia. Any athlete testing positive for COVID-19 so close to the Winter Games that open on Feb. 4 risks being denied entry to China.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kion546.com

Not everyone seems to mind the Saudi-Pebble Beach tradeoff

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Adam Scott is no longer planning to play the Saudi International the same week as Pebble Beach. Among those still planning to go, there doesn’t seem to be much resistance to the trade-off. The PGA Tour is granting releases in exchange for playing Pebble Beach once or twice through 2025. Marc Leishman says no one is twisting arms to take appearance money in Saudi Arabia. He says Pebble isn’t the worst place to go. Meanwhile, the golf world is mourning the death of Tim Rosaforte from Alzheimer’s disease. Rosaforte was an accomplished print and television journalist.
GOLF
kion546.com

Olympic snowboard champ chooses quarantine over vaccine

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic snowboard champion Patrizia Kummer says she will head to the Beijing Games early to spend three weeks in quarantine because she isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus. Chinese authorities require unvaccinated Olympians to enter quarantine upon arrival if they don’t have a valid medical exemption. Kummer is scheduled to arrive this week and says she made a “personal decision” not to get a vaccine. The Olympics start on Feb. 4. Kummer won gold in the parallel giant slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games.
SPORTS
kion546.com

Judge says Djokovic can stay in Australia but saga not over

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has returned to the tennis court for training, having won a legal battle to stay in Australia and play in the Australian Open after his exemption from strict coronavirus vaccine rules was questioned. But the government is still threatening to cancel his visa and deport him. The unvaccinated tennis star was released after being confined to an immigration hotel for four nights. The drama has gripped many in Australia and beyond. Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic’s visa on Monday. It was pulled after his arrival last week because officials said he didn’t qualify for an exemption to a rule that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated. Djokovic’s lawyers say that since he recently recovered from COVID-19, he didn’t need to be inoculated.
TENNIS
kion546.com

Wise eyes a three-peat, Gu eyes history in freestyle skiing

American freestyle skier David Wise heads to the Winter Olympics eyeing a three-peat on the halfpipe. Wise won gold in Sochi in 2014 and in Pyeongchang in 2018. The 31-year-old is returning to form after breaking his femur in 2019. The Nevada native heads to China with momentum after finishing second in a final Olympic tune-up. On the women’s side, 18-year-old Eileen Gu will attempt to medal in three disciplines: halfpipe, slopestyle and Big Air. Gu was born in California but will compete for China, where her mother was born. Gu says she made the choice to help grow the sport in her mother’s native country.
SPORTS
kion546.com

Reaction to Novak Djokovic’s visa reinstatement in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Reaction from social media and elsewhere after Novak Djokovic won a legal battle to stay in Australia and play in the Australian Open after his exemption from strict coronavirus vaccine rules was questioned. Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was pulled after his arrival last week because officials said he didn’t qualify for an exemption to a rule that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated.
TENNIS
kion546.com

From Europe to the US, Covid cases in children are surging. Schools aren’t prepared

As Covid-19 cases skyrocketed across Britain in late December, Stuart Guest spent his vacation poring over scientific reports about air cleaning and filtration systems. Guest, a head teacher at an elementary school in Birmingham, England, scoured Amazon for affordable air purifiers in the hopes of stopping the more transmissible Omicron variant from spreading among his 460 students, who are between 3 and 11 years old.
WORLD
homeofgolf.com

USGA RAISES U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PURSE; ADDS ANOTHER BACK-TO-BACK FOR PINEHURST

Record Purse of $10 million Set for 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles. PINEHURST, NC (JANUARY 10, 2022) – The bar for the U.S. Women’s Open has been significantly raised. The United States Golf Association (USGA) and its new CEO, Michael Whan announced unprecedented increases in the purses for the greatest championship in women’s golf starting this June at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. Plus, the USGA also announced future U.S. Women’s Open dates including Pinehurst Resort in 2029 which will create another opportunity for Pinehurst No. 2 to host back-to-back men’s and women’s U.S. Open championships.
PINEHURST, NC
kion546.com

Citi to pull out of Mexican consumer banking business

Citigroup is ending its consumer banking operation in Mexico as part of a broad strategic shift under CEO Jane Fraser. The bank announced Tuesday that it’s exiting the consumer, small business and middle market banking operations of its Mexican business, known as Banamex. Citi, which has operated in Mexico for over a century, said it would continue to have an institutional presence in the country, focused on its private banking clients.
BUSINESS
kion546.com

3-time Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura of Japan retiring

TOKYO (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medal gymnast Kohei Uchimura of Japan — the man they call “King Kohei”— is retiring. The 33-year-old won gold in 2012 and 2016 as the best all-around men’s gymnast, and also won a team gold in 2016. He also won four Olympic silver medals, and won gold 10 times at world championships. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, delayed a year by the pandemic, were a disappointment. Uchimura fell in qualifying in his signature high-bar event and failed to advance to the finals. His first Olympics was in Beijing in 2008, and for more than a decade he established a unmatched standard of excellence in men’s gymnastics with a level of grace, precision, and humility.
SPORTS
kion546.com

Germany to drop investigation into Olympic horse cruelty

POTSDAM, Germany (AP) — German prosecutors have said they will drop an animal cruelty investigation into an athlete and a coach who were shown striking a horse during the Olympic modern pentathlon last year. Prosecutors in the eastern city of Potsdam say the investigation will be dropped once athlete Annika Schleu and coach Kim Raisner have paid an agreed sum to a charitable organization. Schleu was shown using the whip on the uncooperative horse Saint Boy. TV footage showed her coach Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse.
SPORTS
kion546.com

Chinese broadcaster ordered to pay EPL $213M over TV rights

LONDON (AP) — A Chinese broadcaster has been ordered to pay the English Premier League at least $213 million by the High Court in London over the collapse of the rights agreements. The league terminated the deal last year after PPTV failed to pay two installments of the rights fees owed, citing a change to the schedule caused by the 100-day pandemic-enforced pause in fixtures in 2020 and the lack of fans in stadiums when games resumed in June. The judge rejected the arguments made by the streaming service, which is owned by Suning — the backers of Inter Milan.
PREMIER LEAGUE

