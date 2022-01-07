The Fallout TV Series Is Kicking Off Production In 2022, Coming To Prime Video

Jonathan Nolan Will Direct Amazon Prime’s Fallout Series Premiere. Almost two years ago, word broke that Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were adapting the Fallout video game franchise for TV as part of their new development deal with Amazon Prime. There have been virtually no updates on the series since then. However, the project seems to have taken a few crucial steps forward. According to Deadline, the show is aiming to start production later in 2022, with Nolan directing the first episode himself.

