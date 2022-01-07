ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Fallout TV Series Is Kicking Off Production In 2022, Coming To Prime Video

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Nolan will direct the debut episode of upcoming Fallout TV series, a report on Deadline has confirmed. The Fallout TV series will be produced for Amazon Prime and will begin production in 2022. Furthermore, Deadline...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Advanced Television

This Is Us coming to Disney+, Prime Video

The sixth and final season of critically acclaimed family drama, This Is Us, will premiere on both Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in the UK & Ireland from January 6th 2022, with new episodes streaming after the US broadcast. The first five seasons will also be available on the same...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Amazon's Fallout TV Series Has Started Casting

Casting calls have been sent out for Amazon Studios' upcoming live-action Fallout TV show, with production slated to officially begin soon. Amazon and Bethesda announced the collaboration back in 2020 revealing that the post-apocalyptic video game franchise will be adapted for the small screen by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan. Bethesda boss Todd Howard is also attached as executive producer.
TV SERIES
thetvaddict.com

What is Coming to Prime Video Canada in January 2022

THE TENDER BAR, a new Amazon film starring Ben Affleck is coming to the streaming service in January 2022. Canadians can also watch the animated film HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA and the Amazon original film A HERO. January 1. Close Encounters Of The Third Kind. Fury. Zombieland. Open Season. The Big...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nolan
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Todd Howard
Escapist Magazine

Fallout TV Show Enters Production at Amazon This Year, Showrunners Revealed

A year and a half since we first heard about the Fallout TV show for Amazon from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creative team behind Westworld, the showrunners and first production details have been revealed. According to Deadline, Nolan will be handling directorial duties for the Fallout TV premiere, which is set to enter production at some point later this year. Meanwhile, Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel, Tomb Raider) and Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley, The Office) will be the showrunners.
TV SERIES
Screendaily

Amazon Prime Video signs deal with Nigerian production company Anthill Studios

Amazon Prime Video has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Anthill Studios – its second deal with a Nigerian production company. The streamer will have exclusive worldwide distribution rights to Anthill’s slate of theatrical releases starting this year, with titles including Progressive Tailors Club. Anthill Studios was founded...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Zenimax Media#Prime Video#Bethesda Game Studios#Bethesda Softworks#Amazon Studios#Xbox
vgchartz.com

Fallout TV Series From Westworld's Kilter Films is Moving Forward - News

The Fallout TV series from Amazon Studios and Westworld production company Kilter Films is moving forward, according to a report from Deadline. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime. Westworld co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan will direct the pilot, which will begin production in 2022. Nolan, along with...
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Jonathan Nolan Will Direct Amazon Prime’s Fallout Series Premiere

Jonathan Nolan Will Direct Amazon Prime’s Fallout Series Premiere. Almost two years ago, word broke that Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were adapting the Fallout video game franchise for TV as part of their new development deal with Amazon Prime. There have been virtually no updates on the series since then. However, the project seems to have taken a few crucial steps forward. According to Deadline, the show is aiming to start production later in 2022, with Nolan directing the first episode himself.
TV SERIES
gamepressure.com

Fallout TV Production Begins This Year; First Episode Directed by Jonathan Nolan

Work on the first episode of the Fallout TV series is set to begin this year. We got to know the showrunners of the production. Shooting is set to begin this year on the first episode of a TV series based on the video game series Fallout, produced by Amazon. Thanks to Deadline we also learned that directors from Kilter Films (Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy) will be assisted by two showrunners: Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.
TV SERIES
psu.com

Twisted Metal Reboot Reportedly Now In Works At A First-Party Sony Studio

The upcoming Twisted Metal reboot is reportedly no longer in development at Lucid Games, according to sources closed to website VGC. Sony Interactive Entertainment has apparently decided to shift developers to one of its European first-party studios, with Lucid Games, who worked on PS5’s Destruction All-Stars, no longer involved in the project.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
psu.com

Elden Ring Character Creator Has Leaked Following A Closed Network Test

FromSoftware has been keeping a lid on the Elden Ring character creator, although the feature has managed to leak online following a closed network test, warts and all. While in its current state the character creator is incomplete — many options on the menu are left blank — they are still functional, allowing you to tweak body type, gender, and other options. Previously, the Elden Ring closed network test skipped this process entirely, as it merely allowed you to pick between five pre-made characters.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Fortnite Developer Epic Games Reportedly Signs Deal With Paramount

Paramount and Epic Games have reportedly inked a deal that will allow for a number of characters to appear in Fortnite, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. That’s at least according to the latest XboxEra podcast, which reveals that multiple characters are being lined up up for the battle royale title as wearable outfits. Paramount owns a lot of major properties, so in addition to the Turtles, you’ve also got the likes of Spongebob Squarepants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Cobra Kai,' the 'Karate Kid' TV series, kicks into action

"The Karate Kid" franchise should have fizzled out long ago. But against all odds, this TV spinoff has delivered the goods. In this fourth season, former rivals (Ralph Macchio and William Zapka) team up to take on a new opponent who might as well have emerged from an old Jean-Claude Van Damme flick. That's not the only wink to the 1980s. References to Christopher Cross, "Rocky II" and "Top Gun" are more entertaining than the fights. Friday on Netflix.
TV SERIES
SVG

Fallout TV Series Just Added Some Serious Marvel Talent

It's been over a year and a half since it was announced that "Fallout" — Bethesda's beloved action RPG video game series — would be receiving its own television adaptation via Amazon. With "Westworld" co-creator Jonathan Nolan set to direct the pilot episode of the series, expectations are high for the "Fallout" TV series that is slated to debut on Amazon Prime. Alongside "Westworld," Nolan is perhaps best known for collaborating on several projects directed by his brother, acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Red Band Trailer Debuts, Prime Video to Release Critical Role Series in Three-Episode Batches

The official trailer for “The Legend of Vox Machina” is here — giving Critical Role fans a savory taste of the long-awaited animated show’s rollicking fight scenes, salty dialogue, cartoon gore… and of course a gigantic, glowing middle finger. The Dungeons & Dragons-inspired adult animated fantasy-adventure series from Critical Role and animation studio Titmouse is set to premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video on Jan. 28. Amazon also revealed that the first season will comprise 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering each week starting Friday, Jan. 28, on Prime Video worldwide. “We’re Vox Machina! We fuck shit up,” gnome bard Scanlan Shorthalt, voiced...
TV SERIES
Variety

HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’ Is Getting a Video Podcast From Rooster Teeth

The zany misadventures of “Peacemaker,” the HBO Max original series starring John Cena, will get an official aftershow-style official video podcast launching alongside the DC show. HBO Max and DC enlisted Rooster Teeth, which is also part of the WarnerMedia family, to produce “Podly,” a series recapping “Peacemaker” episodes. Audiences can watch “Podly” on HBO Max and on the official YouTube channels for DC and HBO Max beginning Jan. 13, when “Peacemaker” premieres. An audio-only version available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major audio platforms. “Peacemaker,” an eight-episode spinoff series from 2021 movie “The Suicide Squad,” was created and written by...
TV SERIES
psu.com

PS5 Enjoyed Second-Biggest Month To Date In UK During Dec. 2021

Sony’s PS5 saw it second-biggest month in the UK since launch during December 2021, with sales jumping 28% over the previous month. Despite this, the console actually finished third overall last month in the UK behind the Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. Microsoft’s latest addition to its Xbox family of consoles hit the one million sales milestone in the UK, thanks in no small part to the availability of new Xbox Series X consoles (although I’m sure Halo Infinite also helped).
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy