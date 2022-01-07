15,000 REC members remain without power

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) officials said power has been restored to 89,000 members who lost electricity during Monday's snowstorm, according to an update Saturday. That means about 15,000 members remain without power this weekend.

Most of the outages were in Louisa (4,000+), Spotsylvania (3,700+), Orange (1,800+), and Caroline (1,300+). Hanover County was reporting 921 outages.

"Most larger outage events will clear up over the weekend, ”REC spokesperson Casey Hollins wrote. “Because REC has hundreds of mutual-aid crews helping in the field, they will also now be able to tackle smaller outages throughout REC’s communities. With this storm, the electric grid was shaken to its foundation. To those still without power, please know that more than 1,000 field workers are working as quickly and safely as they can to get your lights and your heat back on for you.”

Officials with the cooperative estimated that the majority of outages should be restored by Sunday night, but warned that "scattered smaller outages will continue into next week."

Those without power in Louisa can receive help at the County Resource Council .

"I’m very thankful that I could come here. I’ve never been here," Barbara Robertson, who has been without power this week, said Friday. "It’s just me, by myself, and they called up and said well pack a bag, we’re coming over to get you, you can’t stay there."

Lloyd Runnett serves as the executive director of the resource council and knows firsthand the impacts of Monday's storm.

“My office manager and myself neither one, still have electricity,” Runnett said.

Runnett said the building is normally closed on Fridays, but they wanted to help those still in the dark. They opened their doors Thursday evening, ahead of Friday's winter weather, and were able to help over 50 families.

“We were really busy yesterday, serving over 70 families with regular appropriations, and then we did 15 emergencies appropriations," Runnett said.

Runnett said the resource council will be open until 3 p.m. on Friday. They're located at 147 Resource Lane in Louisa. Those who need assistance over the weekend can call the Emergency Operations Center at 540-967-1234.

The county also set up an overnight shelter at the Louise County Middle School for families without electricity. Pets are welcome. There is also a warming shelter at the Holly Grove Fire Department.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .