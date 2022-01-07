Taco Bell Launches Nationwide Taco Lovers Pass For Just $10 A Month
5 days ago
Back in September Taco Bell was testing out a 30-day taco lover’s pass, and it must have been a huge success because they have decided to launch it nationwide. The Mexican fast food change just announced...
Finger lickin’ good just took on a whole new meaning for non-meat eaters. Famous chicken chain KFC announced that it will be dropping the "C" for some menu offerings by announcing a partnership with Beyond Meat to add plant-based "chicken" to menus across the country. "Beyond Fried Chicken" will...
Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
With supply chain problems making grocery stores sparser than usual across the United States, here are five items on your shopping list that will be hardest to find in the weeks ahead. The Lede. Supply chain issues, exacerbated by the pandemic and other factors, have made it harder to find...
On December 13, the team behind the McDonald's Twitter account decided to go all out. "If [Mariah Carey] retweets this everyone gets a free Big Mac," the chain tweeted. Shortly afterwards, Carey did just that, writing on her own account, as she quoted the tweet, "You're welcome." So, McDonald's made...
The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.
Working in the fast food industry isn't all about flipping patties and eating free food as some might believe. Employees must focus on getting orders done quickly, correctly, and efficiently to ensure the line at the drive-thru isn't stuck at a standstill. They also tend to customers who may have a poor attitude, complicated order, or even worse, both. It takes patience and diligence from all employees to handle a rush, from the cashiers up front to the cooks in the back and all in between.
While perusing a restaurant menu, you might've noticed the phrase "for kids 12 years and under only." How rude of them to forbid you, an adult, from ordering a mini quesadilla or some macaroni and cheese, right?. Let's be real, though: If you want to order chicken nuggets, no one...
As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald's restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain's experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.
It is day five in an almost two-week run of special holiday food deals at McDonald's. It's like an advent calendar of discounts in an app that is tethered to Mariah Carey because everything around the holidays is eligible for the seven degrees of Mariah Carey game. Each day for...
Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.
What does it take to be a chef? Is it all about culinary skill? Or, perhaps, a well-traveled palette, and in-depth knowledge of the most exotic foods? Or does it simply take patience?. From line cooks at the greasiest diner to the most revered chefs in Lyon, Paris, one thing...
There are fewer pizza options open in town.Alan Hardman/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for the entire restaurant industry throughout much of the last year. From forced COVID shutdowns to problems with food distribution, restaurants have had to jump through numerous hoops in order to stay open. One local pizza chain has found itself succumbing to some of these issues, at least temporarily.
Love prime rib? You HAVE to take a ride and check out the prime rib that is available at Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel!. There are some hidden gems in Western New York and Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel, is truly one of them. Not only do you get amazing service from the staff, the portion of prime rib is more than generous and is consistently, THE BEST in the area. Owners, Jeff and Mandy, are incredible hosts and welcome you Monday thru Saturday 11a-11p and Sundays 12-8p!
A lot of time is spent on resolutions and reflection as you swap out one Far Side calendar for another. As much as the start of a new year signals a time for renewal, most people probably start a new year the same way they ended the last year. It's just another week full of days and work.
While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
Talk about bad moves because this might be one of the worst. Take my "take" with a grain of salt though, I've never owned a restaurant and I'm sure if I did it probably wouldn't make it very long. RESTAURANTS IN THE COVID AGE. Obviously, restaurants everywhere were impacted by...
With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
