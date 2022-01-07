Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.73.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO