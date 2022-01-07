Global Net Lease Completes $497M in Acquisitions in 2021

JLL completed a total of 75,880-square-feet of leasing in four transactions at Global Holdings Management Group’s NoMad Tower, 1250 Broadway. Global law firm Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian expanded for 14,906 square feet; fintech firm Ridgeline Apps (founded by PeopleSoft founder Dave Duffield) signed for 14,906 square feet; global public affairs and communications firm APCO Worldwide signed for 15,356 square feet; and data security and analytics firm Varonis Systems, Inc. renewed for 30,712 square feet.
