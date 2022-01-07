ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears, Salvation Army Hold Food Pantry For Low Income Families In Humboldt Park

By Shardaa Gray
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The need for food, for low-income families, has never been higher. One Chicago sports team is answering the call.

CBS 2’s Shardaa Graves visited the pantry that is helping feed people on the south and west sides.

Fresh fruits and vegetables can be hard to come by in neighborhoods such as Humbolt Park.

The Chicago Bears teamed up with Salvation Army and the Greater Chicago Food Depository Friday afternoon to help Chicagoans like Regina Salter.

“Salvation Army has been helping me a lot for over the last four or five years,” she said.

With Omicron on the rise and Salter having her two kids at home while CPS schools are shut down, she says sometimes it feels like she’s carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders.

“They’ve helped me a lot. Not having a mom around, struggling with kids. Just having a place to go, they open their doors, 24 hours,” Salter said.

Former Chicago Bears player, Ike Hill, says he’s fulfilling his purpose.

“I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to do. When you’re able to get out and make it, then you reach back and pull people with you,” Hill said.

For the second time, the Salvation Army, the Chicago Bears organization, and the Greater Chicago Food Depository are putting on this event, which they can feed up to 300 families.

The goal is to bring fresh, healthy food to areas where access is limited, as well as to help guests discover quick, easy ways to prepare healthy food, which was prepared by Jonji Gaffud, executive chef for the Chicago Bears.

“In reality, most of these guys eat just like you and I, you know what I mean. Just a little bit more,” Gaffud said.

“When you come to places like this, and they’re so loving and so caring and willing to help, just a lot of people struggling all over Chicago, I’m really grateful, grateful, and thankful,” Salter said.

The Salvation Army plans to hold another event on Feb. 2, at the salvation army red shield center in Englewood.

Chicago, IL
