Merch from Justin Bieber’s collab with Tim Hortons is available now

Between Justin Bieber’s multi-Grammy-nominated new album and Jack Antonoff’s myriad production credits, men with names starting with “J” dominated the music industry in 2021. Perhaps that initial seems strange to fixate on. “Surely there is no reason that having a name that starts with the letter J should portend good things, professionally or personally?” you might ask. “A letter is a letter is a letter.” And you would be right on that: The 10th letter in the alphabet is no more special than the 9th, 11th, or 24th. But no one could argue there was a surprising number of famous musicians with J names who stood out among their peers this year. I dare you to name as many male musicians whose names start with the letter, say, L, who had such a banner year in 2021. Lil Nas X, certainly. And … well, that’s for you in the comments to figure out, but we can’t think of any right now.

