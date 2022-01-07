ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Merch from Justin Bieber’s collab with Tim Hortons is available now

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber‘s non-Canadian fans can finally get their hands on his exclusive merchandise line with Tim Hortons. Justin, who recently partnered with the beloved coffee chain to release his Timbebs — a spin on the...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘Feel Like It’s Their Destiny’ to Have Kids: They’re ‘More Than Ready’

And baby makes three? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are gearing up to expand their family, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Babies are definitely on the brain,” the source says of the “Peaches” singer, 27, and the model, 25. “They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”
CELEBRITIES
NME

Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ sets new Grammy record

Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ has broken a record at the Grammy Awards, with 11 songwriters contributing to the Song Of The Year nominee. With performers Bieber, Daniel Ceasar (Ashton Simmonds) and Giveon getting a songwriting credit alongside Louis Bell, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani, ‘Peaches’ has become the Song Of The Year nominee with the most songwriters ever involved.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Slate

Why Justin Bieber’s 2021 Was Great and Justin Timberlake’s Was Awful

Between Justin Bieber’s multi-Grammy-nominated new album and Jack Antonoff’s myriad production credits, men with names starting with “J” dominated the music industry in 2021. Perhaps that initial seems strange to fixate on. “Surely there is no reason that having a name that starts with the letter J should portend good things, professionally or personally?” you might ask. “A letter is a letter is a letter.” And you would be right on that: The 10th letter in the alphabet is no more special than the 9th, 11th, or 24th. But no one could argue there was a surprising number of famous musicians with J names who stood out among their peers this year. I dare you to name as many male musicians whose names start with the letter, say, L, who had such a banner year in 2021. Lil Nas X, certainly. And … well, that’s for you in the comments to figure out, but we can’t think of any right now.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Justin and Hailey Bieber 'feel ready for parenthood'

Justin and Hailey Bieber think it's their "destiny" to have kids together. The 27-year-old pop star and Hailey, 25, have been married since 2018, and they're eager to have kids together one day. A source told Us Weekly: "Babies are definitely on the brain." Justin - who previously dated fellow...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Collab#Non Canadian#Beliebers#Timbiebs#Abc Audio
thezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber’s New Tattoo Is A Touching Tribute To Her ‘Favorite City’

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is not-so-quietly becoming one of the most tattooed supermodels out there. The 25-year-old has at least 20 designs, all of which are teeny-tiny — a testament to her love of minimalist ink. From Roman numerals and Bible verse numbers to barely visible symbols, the Hailey Bieber undoubtedly has a diverse range of tattoos.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Just Teased Her Upcoming Skincare Line & OMG the Glow

We’ve been waiting patiently (OK, maybe a little impatiently) for updates from Hailey Bieber on her upcoming beauty line. We told you back in 2019 (!) that the model had a makeup and skincare brand in the works and since then, we’ve been getting little details here and there that give us a hint at what we should expect. To wit, Bieber’s makeup artist posted a photo and tagged Rhode skincare in the picture, giving us a look at what might be coming down the pipeline. The first thing we thought when we saw Bieber’s face on makeup artist Nina Park‘s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop staring at Hailey Bieber’s overlined lips in new Instagram post

Another day, another fire celeb selfie which just so happens to include some subtly overlined lips. We all know that Hailey Bieber is a fan of overlining her lips everrrrr so slightly. In one of her recent YouTube videos, the model briefly touched on how her makeup artist “does this nice overlining thing that makes your lips look juicy and full”.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kylie Jenner Introduced Fans to Her Family's Newest Addition

As if it wasn't already hard enough to keep all the members of the Kardashian and Jenner family straight (see our helpful guide here), one more was added to the mix this Christmas. Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner introduced fans to the Jenner-Scott household's newest addition — and no, it wasn't the couple's second baby on the way.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Christmas Gift For Her Granddaughter Raises Concerns

Martha Stewart is dealing with some critics after an Instagram post that she no doubt intended to be heartwarming somewhat backfired. Alongside a picture of a collection of makeup that any cosmetologist would covet, Stewart posted the caption, "Granddaughter Jude is getting a real makeup kit for Christmas." However, Stewart...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy