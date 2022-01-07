Amazingly Exciting Additions Coming to KPEL

Jesse Watters is expanding his footprint at Fox News. The cable network announced Monday that Watters will take over as permanent host of the 7 pm hour. The new program, entitled Jesse Watters Primetime, will premiere Monday, Jan. 24. “Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters’ World,” Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media, said in a statement. “We look forward to watching him expand his connection even further through this new solo weeknight hour.” Added Watters: “I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and am grateful for the opportunity.” Watters succeeds Martha MacCallum, whose 7 pm program was moved to mid-afternoon last January. In the interim, a rotating group of opinion hosts, including Watters, presided over the hour. He will continue to serve as co-host of The Five but relinquish his weekend program Watters’ World. A new host for Saturday’s 8 pm hour will be announced at a later date. Fox News’ current primetime lineup consists of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle. Do you think Watters is the right choice for the pre-Carlson time slot?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO