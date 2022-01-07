ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Amazingly Exciting Additions Coming to KPEL

By Bernadette Lee
Talk Radio 960am
Talk Radio 960am
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years, we here at KPEL have been looking to the future of local radio. We are ready to announce that we are adding more local programming to the schedule starting Monday, January 10. While listeners have been accustomed to hearing Dan Bongino on weekdays from 11 a.m. to...

talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jesse Watters Named Permanent Host Of Fox News’ 7 PM Hour

Jesse Watters has been named the permanent host of Fox News’ 7 PM ET hour, filling the slot that has gone to a series of rotating opinion hosts since last year. Jesse Watters Primetime will debut on Jan. 24. Watters will remain co-host of The Five, but a new show will replace his weekend program, Watters World. The Five finished 2021 as the second most watched show among total viewers, after Tucker Carlson Tonight. Last year, Fox News moved a newscast, The Story with Martha MacCallum, to 3 PM ET, filling the slot with opinion hosts under the banner Fox News Primetime. Trey Gowdy,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

George Will Joins NewsNation As Senior Contributor

Political columnist George Will is joining Nexstar Media’s NewsNation as senior contributor. Will will started on Jan. 15. He will appear across NewsNation’s shows, including coverage of the midterm elections. A columnist for The Washington Post, Will has been a contributor for MSNBC and NBC News. He previously was a contributor to Fox News, and was a longtime analyst for ABC News, where he appeared on the Sunday morning show This Week. Will said in a statement,“NewsNation meets a national need for news delivered without political agendas, clenched fists, and raised voices. It offers news leavened by a sense of the complexity and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jesse Watters is Fox News' new 7 p.m. Eastern host

Fox News Channel has given its 7 p.m. Eastern hour on weeknights to opinion host Jesse Watters whose star has risen at the network with the ratings success of “The Five,” where he is one of the regular panelists.Watters will remain on “The Five,” but will give up his Saturday night show “Watters' World,” Fox said on Monday.Fox's Martha MacCallum used to host a more news-oriented program at 7 p.m., but a year ago the network moved her to daytime when rival Newsmax began getting traction at that hour with host Greg Kelly. For the past year, Fox...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Benson
Person
Erick Erickson
Person
Dan Bongino
TVLine

Fox News' Jesse Watters Named Permanent Host of 7 pm Hour

Jesse Watters is expanding his footprint at Fox News. The cable network announced Monday that Watters will take over as permanent host of the 7 pm hour. The new program, entitled Jesse Watters Primetime, will premiere Monday, Jan. 24. “Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has developed a deep connection to the audience through two hit shows The Five and Watters’ World,” Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media, said in a statement. “We look forward to watching him expand his connection even further through this new solo weeknight hour.” Added Watters: “I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and am grateful for the opportunity.” Watters succeeds Martha MacCallum, whose 7 pm program was moved to mid-afternoon last January. In the interim, a rotating group of opinion hosts, including Watters, presided over the hour. He will continue to serve as co-host of The Five but relinquish his weekend program Watters’ World. A new host for Saturday’s 8 pm hour will be announced at a later date. Fox News’ current primetime lineup consists of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle. Do you think Watters is the right choice for the pre-Carlson time slot?
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Names Jesse Watters Permanent Host of 7 p.m. Hour

After a year of rotating guest hosts, Fox News Channel has found its new 7 p.m. host. Fox News has tapped Jesse Watters as the permanent host of the hour, the company said Monday. Watters has been a co-host of The Five since 2017, and also hosts a weekend program called Watters’ World. Watters will remain a co-host of The Five, while the channel will look for a new show to replace his weekend program. The conservative commentator started as a production assistant at Fox News, and first appeared on-air while working as a producer for Bill O’Reilly’s show The O’Reilly Factor....
TV & VIDEOS
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy