Thursday night will mark Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 11 coming on the air, and more trouble for Elliot Stabler. So what is at the center of the struggle this time around? Unfortunately for him, it’s a rather familiar face in Richard Wheatley ready to cause some more chaos. Now that Elliot worked so hard to destroy his life, he’s going to get his revenge on all of New York City. We’ve already seem him play his games across New York, being the villain so that he could eventually come across as the hero later on.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO