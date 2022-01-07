Kelly Tourdot headshot.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

GOP election needs could dominate 2022 Georgia session

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s General Assembly opens for business Monday with Republican primary politics shaping the agenda. Gov. Brian Kemp is facing internal challengers and some other key Republicans are reaching for higher office. That could mean a race to the right ahead of the May 24 primary. With former President Donald Trump opposing Kemp […]
GEORGIA STATE
Iola Register

Democrats’ biggest asset: Laura Kelly

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is politically smarter than you. Before you object, answer this question: Did you run for governor in Kansas as a Democrat in 2018 and win?. And before you brush off that question as a one-time fluke, answer this one: Do you have a positive approval rating (54%) in an overwhelmingly Republican state?
POLITICS
news-shield.com

Former US Rep. Sean Duffy not running for governor despite Trump's request

Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who was urged last year by former President Donald Trump to run for governor, will not be making a gubernatorial bid this year. Duffy, a Republican who resigned in 2019 after serving about eight years in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District after learning that his ninth child had a heart condition, told conservative radio host Jay Weber on Thursday that he would not be running for governor in the upcoming midterm election. The announcement leaves former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as the most prominent Republican in the race seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tony Evers
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHO 13

‘Facts don’t back up what’s coming out of his mouth,’ former supporter Chris Christie says of Donald Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, said there is no evidence that fraud cost Donald Trump re-election as president in 2020 and he wishes Trump would quit claiming that it did. Christie supported Trump’s campaign. But he said that he has used his former skills as […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Gop#Uw Regents#Tech College Board
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Only SIX Percent of Republicans Say Biden’s Win Was ‘Definitely Legitimate’

As President Joe Biden marks the one-year anniversary of the Trump-inspired Capitol insurrection, only 6 percent of Republicans believe his election victory was “definitely legitimate.”. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered speeches at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. And as expected,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Rep. Brenda Lawrence becomes the 25TH Democrat to join the exodus from Congress ahead of 2022 midterms: Pelosi's hope of keeping the House dwindles further with Republicans heading for a midterm bloodbath

Yet another House Democrat announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections – making 25 total House Democrats leaving the House at the end of their term. Representative Brenda Lawrence, 67, tweeted: 'After reflecting on my journey & having conversations with my family, I'm announcing...
CONGRESS & COURTS

