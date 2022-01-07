Kelly Tourdot headshot.jpg

Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who was urged last year by former President Donald Trump to run for governor, will not be making a gubernatorial bid this year. Duffy, a Republican who resigned in 2019 after serving about eight years in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District after learning that his ninth child had a heart condition, told conservative radio host Jay Weber on Thursday that he would not be running for governor in the upcoming midterm election. The announcement leaves former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as the most prominent Republican in the race seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO