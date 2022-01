The US has a huge trade balance deficit with China. This article will examine the relationship between the US Dollar and the Chinese Renminbi. The negative trade balance with China has resulted in China holding large amounts of US debt even as the exchange rate between the two currencies has been relatively stable. What the Chinese plan for the future of the Renminbi is will be discussed with the purpose of alerting US investors to possible Forex developments.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO