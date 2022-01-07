ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

A Life in the Default Profession

dsnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis piece originally appeared in the January 2022 edition of. DS News magazine, online now. As a kid, I wanted to be an archaeologist or an FBI agent. My father was a medical doctor; my mother a professor. I learned firsthand what I did not want for myself. My first memories...

dsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Tax refund 2022: Why the IRS might send you a smaller refund

UNDATED (WKRC) - Expecting a big tax check this year? Tax experts are saying some people could see a smaller check than they're used to thanks to the Child Tax Credit. President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,6000 for reach kid under age 6 and $3,000 for those between 6 to 17, according to CBS News. However, half of those expanded credits were paid out in monthly checks from July through December.
INCOME TAX
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

36 million families face January without a Child Tax Credit check: "There will be times I won't eat"

For the last six months, 36 million families received a monthly check from the IRS through the expanded Child Tax Credit — a cash infusion that helped pay for groceries, buy school uniforms and ease the costs of raising kids. But now, families are facing the first month since July without a check from the government program, even as inflation hits a 40-year high and COVID-19 cases surge.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Bank#Foreclosure#Florida Supreme Court#Real Estate#Ds News#Fbi#Albany Law School#Bank C Bank C#Bank D Bank#Bank B#Cfpb#Hamp
dsnews.com

Understanding the HAF

This piece originally appeared in the January 2022 edition of DS News magazine, online now. On or around August 2, 2021, the Treasury Department issued guidance for the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), pursuant to section 3206 of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Under the Homeowner Assistance Fund, the...
POLITICS
dsnews.com

Stewart Acquires Great American Title

Has announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Great American Title Company (GATCO), a provider of title and escrow services in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area. “By adding GATCO to the Stewart family of companies, we join forces with one of the area’s most respected brands and further strengthen our presence throughout the Greater Houston area,” said Stewart Group President Steve Lessack. “GATCO’s long history of providing high-quality customer service and their established local relationships are a testament to the teams they’ve built. This acquisition further enhances Stewart’s ability to provide best-in-class products and services throughout the area, and emphasizes our commitment to investing in key markets across the country.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
dsnews.com

Mortgage Delinquency Rates on the Decline as Home Equity Increases

The solutions provider examines all stages of delinquency, as shown in the full report. In October 2021, the U.S. delinquency and transition rates, and their year-over-year changes, were, according to the report:. Early-stage Delinquencies (30 to 59 days past due): 1.2%, down from 1.4% in October 2020. Adverse Delinquency (60...
REAL ESTATE
chronicle99.com

When Will Your Child Tax Credit Payments Begin In 2022?

The payments for the Child Tax Credit were meant to be received by the citizens in January. However, it hasn’t arrived yet. So, there are many families in the United States worrying about income. However, one must remain assured that the amount of the CTC will be claimed easily during the tax returns get filed.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy