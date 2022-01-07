ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

[VIDEO] Officer narrowly dodges out-of-control vehicle on icy highway

By Tamera Twitty tamera.twitty@outtherecolorado.com
 4 days ago
Image: Wyoming Highway Patrol. See full video below.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the jaw-dropping footage of a patrol officer diving out of the way of a vehicle that lost control on Interstate 80.

The officer was responding to a crash at the time the video was taken and can be seen suddenly jumping out of the way as he notices a vehicle careen off the icy road at a high rate of speed.

Luckily the officer survived this close call, but the lesson is two-fold.

First, when snowy or icy conditions are present, it is crucial to adjust speeds and drive with caution. Roads can be dangerous this time of year, so plan ahead and expect delays. Be prepared by packing these 16 items in your trunk before you hit the road this winter.

Second, this incident serves as a reminder to keep an eye out for emergency responders on the road.

In Colorado, six crash responder vehicles were struck by passing motorists on Interstate 70 between December 25 and December 27, according to Colorado State Patrol. Thankfully, no one was killed.

Traffic incidents were the leading cause of death for police officers and emergency responders in 2021, with 63 emergency responders killed while working on roads in the U.S that year.

Colorado's 'Move-Over' law requires drivers to either slow down or switch lanes for emergency vehicles.

ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

