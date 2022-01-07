ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClearDAO DeFi Derivatives Factory Lists On KuCoin

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearDAO announced its project token CLH will list on KuCoin on Jan 7th 13:00 UTC. The CLH/USDT trading pair will become available to users of the exchange. ClearDAO is the first KuCoin Spotlight project of 2022. ClearDAO has raised 3 million dollars in seed and private sales. Strategic investors...

