ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Merch from Justin Bieber’s collab with Tim Hortons is available now

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber‘s non-Canadian fans can finally get their hands on his exclusive merchandise line with Tim Hortons. Justin, who recently partnered with the beloved coffee chain to release his Timbebs — a spin on the...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘Feel Like It’s Their Destiny’ to Have Kids: They’re ‘More Than Ready’

And baby makes three? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are gearing up to expand their family, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Babies are definitely on the brain,” the source says of the “Peaches” singer, 27, and the model, 25. “They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”
CELEBRITIES
NME

Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ sets new Grammy record

Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ has broken a record at the Grammy Awards, with 11 songwriters contributing to the Song Of The Year nominee. With performers Bieber, Daniel Ceasar (Ashton Simmonds) and Giveon getting a songwriting credit alongside Louis Bell, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani, ‘Peaches’ has become the Song Of The Year nominee with the most songwriters ever involved.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber’s Siblings: Facts About His Brother, Sisters & Stepsister

Justin Bieber has quite a band of siblings, including a half-brother, two half-sisters and one stepsister! Find out all about the pop icon’s family here!. Justin Bieber adores his big band of siblings! While he is the only child of Jeremy Bieber and Patricia “Pattie” Mallette, he has been blessed with a half-brother, two half-sisters and one stepsister. Jeremy and Pattie never married and soon after they welcomed Justin on March 1, 1994 in London, Ontario, they split. Jeremy would go on to become romantically involved with a woman named Erin Wagner, though they never married as well. After breaking up in 2014 after seven years together, Jeremy and Erin remain co-parenting champs to two beautiful children: daughter Jazmyn Bieber and son Jaxon Bieber. Following his split with Erin, Justin’s dad began dating Chelsey Rebelo, who is the mother of Allie Rebelo, whom she had from a previous relationship, making Allie the stepsister of Justin. They would marry in February 2018 and welcome daughter Bay Bieber in August of that year. Find out all about Justin’s amazing siblings, below!
CELEBRITIES
Slate

Why Justin Bieber’s 2021 Was Great and Justin Timberlake’s Was Awful

Between Justin Bieber’s multi-Grammy-nominated new album and Jack Antonoff’s myriad production credits, men with names starting with “J” dominated the music industry in 2021. Perhaps that initial seems strange to fixate on. “Surely there is no reason that having a name that starts with the letter J should portend good things, professionally or personally?” you might ask. “A letter is a letter is a letter.” And you would be right on that: The 10th letter in the alphabet is no more special than the 9th, 11th, or 24th. But no one could argue there was a surprising number of famous musicians with J names who stood out among their peers this year. I dare you to name as many male musicians whose names start with the letter, say, L, who had such a banner year in 2021. Lil Nas X, certainly. And … well, that’s for you in the comments to figure out, but we can’t think of any right now.
MUSIC
therealdeal.com

Justin Bieber scribe buys $10.3M home in Windsor Square

It may not be cake by the ocean, but nobody is going to be feeling too sorry for Justin Tranter after their latest real estate purchase. The songwriter, who has penned hits such as DNCE’s “Cake By the Ocean” and Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” bought the home at 601 South Windsor Boulevard in the Windsor Square neighborhood in central Los Angeles, according to Dirt. The home was sold for about $10.3 million, $1.7 million below the asking price from last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Merch#Non Canadian#Beliebers#Timbiebs#Abc Audio
thezoereport.com

Hailey Bieber’s New Tattoo Is A Touching Tribute To Her ‘Favorite City’

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is not-so-quietly becoming one of the most tattooed supermodels out there. The 25-year-old has at least 20 designs, all of which are teeny-tiny — a testament to her love of minimalist ink. From Roman numerals and Bible verse numbers to barely visible symbols, the Hailey Bieber undoubtedly has a diverse range of tattoos.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Just Teased Her Upcoming Skincare Line & OMG the Glow

We’ve been waiting patiently (OK, maybe a little impatiently) for updates from Hailey Bieber on her upcoming beauty line. We told you back in 2019 (!) that the model had a makeup and skincare brand in the works and since then, we’ve been getting little details here and there that give us a hint at what we should expect. To wit, Bieber’s makeup artist posted a photo and tagged Rhode skincare in the picture, giving us a look at what might be coming down the pipeline. The first thing we thought when we saw Bieber’s face on makeup artist Nina Park‘s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop staring at Hailey Bieber’s overlined lips in new Instagram post

Another day, another fire celeb selfie which just so happens to include some subtly overlined lips. We all know that Hailey Bieber is a fan of overlining her lips everrrrr so slightly. In one of her recent YouTube videos, the model briefly touched on how her makeup artist “does this nice overlining thing that makes your lips look juicy and full”.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy