Tim Cook’s compensation jumped to nearly $100 million last year

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Cook had a very good year. Apple’s CEO received nearly $100 million in total compensation in 2021, a sixfold increase from the prior year, according to a proxy statement filed by the company on Thursday. Cook’s $98.7 million pay package was largely made...

keyt.com

TechCrunch

Apple’s biggest scandal of 2022 is already happening

I’ve taken the last few weeks to unwind and ensure that my 2022 hot takes are as scorching as possible, or at least as prescient as possible. This week, we’re talking about what I’m sure could be one of Apple’s biggest scandals of the decade thus far: the itty bitty AirTag.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Apple Boss Tim Cook Got $98.7 Million In Total 2021 Pay, More Than Six Times His 2020 Level

Tim Cook, who has steered Apple through the challenges of Covid to a $3 trillion market value, took home $98.7 million in total compensation in 2021. The figure, a more than six-fold increase from Cook’s 2020 pay of $14.8 million, was disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday afternoon. Of last year’s total, $82.3 million of the CEO’s compensation came in the form of a stock award. His base salary was $3 million and he got another $12 million via a non-equity bonus. Apple reached the $3 trillion market value threshold a few days ago, but a dip in its stock price in the...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Tim Cook’s $100M payout, private jet costs, and more revealed in Apple SEC filing

Apple today published its annual proxy statement, announcing that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 4, 2022. In addition to announcing the date of the shareholders’ meeting, the proxy statement also includes a few interesting tidbits about Apple’s business over the last year, including details on executive pay and more.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Here's How Much Apple CEO Tim Cook Took Home In 2021

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has revealed the dollar amount CEO Tim Cook took home in 2021. What Happened: Cook, 61, who has been at the helm of the iPhone maker since August 2011, was previously the company’s chief operating officer since October 2005. While Cook’s base salary through 2019...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Apple boss Tim Cook was paid nearly $100m last year, filings show

Apple’s chief executive, Tim Cook, was paid nearly $100m (£74m) last year, a 570% increase on the previous year, according to regulatory filings. Cook, 61, who took over as chief executive from the Apple founder Steve Jobs in 2011, also gained access to share awards worth about $750m as the iPhone maker’s market value approached $3tn.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Tim Cook's net worth is now over $1 billion after 2021

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's financial reports show that, including a rare stock award, CEOTim Cook was paid $98,734,394 in 2021, pushing his net worth over the $1 billion mark.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Pay Rises to $98.7M in 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook raked in $98.7 million in compensation during the 2021 fiscal year, representing a whopping 569 percent increase from the previous year, according to filings submitted to the SEC on Thursday. The top Apple executive received $3 million in base salary, $12 million in non-equity compensation and $1.4 million in other compensation. The majority of Cook’s payday came from $82.3 million in stock awards, with $44.8 million from performance-based RSUs and $37.5 million from time-based RSUs. For the fiscal year ending September 2020, Cook received $14.8 million in compensation, comprising $3 million in base salary, $10.7 million in non-equity compensation,...
MARKETS
Register Citizen

Apple Chief Tim Cook’s Pay Package Ballooned to $98.7 Million in 2021

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple — the most valuable technology company in the world — had a compensation package worth $98.7 million last year, more than six times his haul in 2020, according to a regulatory filing. Cook’s base salary for 2021 was $3 million, unchanged from the...
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Google exec claims Apple's green text bubbles amount to bullying

Coke and Pepsi. The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. DC and Marvel. Pop-cultural rivalries bring out the fieriest opinions in people. And of course, the tech industry’s example is no different: Apple versus... well, pretty much everyone else. It’s a battle Tim Cook and company have been happy to...
BUSINESS

