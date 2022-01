According to the president’s spokesman, Austrian Prime Minister Carl Nehmar’s (ÖVP) has nothing to do with corona disease and skiing. It said on Saturday that the related photo, which had spread on social media, had already been taken on December 29 in accordance with the 2-G rule. One week later, Nehammer was tested negative for the corona virus. “The infection occurred after he returned from vacation,” Presidential spokesman Daniel Cossack wrote on Twitter. Nehammer tested positive on Friday. “The infection was caused by a member of my security team,” Nehammer said on Twitter. The chancellor said on ORF radio on Saturday that he had no symptoms. Thanks to the booster vaccine, the disease is harmless.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO