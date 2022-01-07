ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why eliminated Browns may still be a good bet in Week 18 | On Site

Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Browns will not play in this years...

www.sleepyeyenews.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Nick Chubb Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Very Clear

The 2022 offseason could be a rough one between the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield. But Browns running back Nick Chubb has made his thoughts on his quarterback very clear. Speaking to the media, Chubb stood up for Mayfield amid intense criticism of the former No. 1 overall pick....
NFL
FanSided

Browns could be right back in it by making a swing for this injured Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns would be wise to make an offer for Christian McCaffery. Oh, I can feel the little taps of keyboards and screens already as Cleveland Browns fans type furiously in retort. Christian McCaffery? “But the Browns already have Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb!”. Well, sure, but also, no. The Browns proved that this roster, as currently constructed needs work. Not a lot of work, but work.
NFL
ESPN

NFL draft order for 2022: First-round picks from 1 to 32, including Jaguars, Lions and Texans in top three

The order for the top 18 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is set -- after a bit of Week 18 chaos -- with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking No. 1 and the Detroit Lions picking No. 2. Could both teams be thinking pass-rusher with their selections? NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks a pair of defensive ends 1-2 on his Big Board: Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon). The Jags and Lions both won on Sunday to lock in the top two picks, followed by the Houston Texans at No. 3.
NFL
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
nfltraderumors.co

Browns Sign Three More To Futures Deals

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed K Chris Blewitt, LB Willie Harvey Jr., and OL Elijah Nkansah to futures deals on Tuesday. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Nkansah, 27, signed on with...
NFL
FanSided

The Browns have locked down their draft position for 2022

The Cleveland Browns have secured their draft place for 2022. It feels like a story retold yet again; the Cleveland Browns faithful looking forward to the NFL Draft. Yet, here we are. Luckily, however, the Browns have a solid place in the draft despite having a not-terrible record of 8-9. Granted, it’s utterly disappointing but usually winning eight games isn’t a bad thing.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Ripped An NFL Head Coach On Sunday

The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
