Why eliminated Browns may still be a good bet in Week 18 | On Site

The order for the top 18 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is set -- after a bit of Week 18 chaos -- with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking No. 1 and the Detroit Lions picking No. 2. Could both teams be thinking pass-rusher with their selections? NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks a pair of defensive ends 1-2 on his Big Board: Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon). The Jags and Lions both won on Sunday to lock in the top two picks, followed by the Houston Texans at No. 3.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO