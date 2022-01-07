ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaughna Phillips weighs in on Molly-Mae controversy

By Sarah McKibbin
ohmymag.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince her appearance on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast in December, Molly-Mae Hague has been pulled up on several of the comments she made in the interview. After splitting opinions by saying having friends is ‘a waste of time,’ this week, her words about hard work have sparked a...

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Refinery29

Molly-Mae Exposes The Problems At The Heart Of Influencer Culture

Molly-Mae Hague is a 22-year-old influencer who already had a significant following before being launched to fame by Love Island in 2019. In subsequent years she has ballooned her reputation and reach as an influencer on Instagram as well as launching a series of enterprises (including her fake tan brand, Filter, and collections with brands like Beauty Works), most recently signing on as creative director of fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing in a rumoured seven-figure deal. Yesterday she became the focus of Twitter when a clip from her December 2021 interview on the podcast The Diary Of A CEO sparked a flurry of quote tweets and threads. The offending words? "We all have the same 24 hours in the day."
RETAIL
Indy100

Footage resurfaces of shocked Molly-Mae Hague learning she’s working a 12 hour shift at PLT warehouse

Footage has resurfaced of Molly-Mae Hague reacting in shock after learning she was due to work a 12-hour shift at a PrettyLittleThing warehouse.The footage was filmed for Hague’s YouTube channel in November 2019 where she went behind the scenes at a PLT warehouse in Sheffield.this is the hard work she’s talking about girlies ✨ pic.twitter.com/7uCdFu7tL5— Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) January 6, 2022In the clip, the influencer and former Love Island contestant says: “I’m on the 2-10, but it’s actually quarter to one so I’m doing the one til one, oh it’s 12 hours...”After gasping at this revelation, Hague adds: “I’ll be...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Comedian Munya Chawawa parodies Molly-Mae controversy with a ‘book of her quotes’

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague caused controversy earlier this week when comments that she made on a podcast about background and privilege surfaced on social media. During an appearance on Steven Barlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast, the former Love Island contestant and PrettyLittleThing ambassador said: “When I’ve spoken about that in the past I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying ‘it’s easy for you to say that because you’ve not grown up in poverty, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.’ But, technically, what I’m saying is correct. We do.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Molly-Mae Hague defends controversial comments on wealth inequality after online backlash

Molly-Mae Hague’s representative has released a statement on her behalf after an online backlash to comments the former Love Island star made in a podcast.This week, Hague was widely criticised for remarks she made on wealth inequality and poverty in a December episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast.Hague had argued that, no matter what different backgrounds people come from or financial situations they are in, “we all have the same 24 hours in a day” to achieve what we want to do.Many called out Hague’s comments for being “gross” and “tone-deaf”.Hague has now responded to the backlash...
CELEBRITIES
Shaughna Phillips
Cosmopolitan

Molly-Mae Hague responds to backlash over comments on hard work, poverty and '24 hours in a day' remark

Former Love Island star turned entrepreneur, Molly-Mae Hague, is facing backlash over comments she made during a recent podcast. Whilst speaking on Diary of a CEO, the influencer (who is also the Creative Director of fast fashion brand, Pretty Little Thing, earning a seven-figure salary) remarked that we "all have the same 24 hours in a day" and that if you want something badly enough, you can achieve it irrespective of your financial situation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ohmymag.co.uk

Molly Mae issues apology for ‘misunderstood’ comments

After keeping a low profile in recent days, Molly-Mae Hague has broken her social media silence over comments she made on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast in December. Her words about everyone having ‘the same 24 hours in a day’ have been criticized by many as tone-deaf and ignorant of her privilege.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Nigel Farage unexpectedly defends Molly-Mae Hague over her controversial ‘24 hour’ comments

Nigel Farage has weighed in on the Molly-Mae Hague drama by posting a clip defending the former Love Island contestant’s remark that “we all have the same 24 hours”.The former UKIP leader spoke out in defence of the influencer after she was criticised for her “tone deaf” comments about wealth and privilege. In a clip posted to Thrillz, a platform where people can buy personalised messages from celebrities, Farage congratulated the 22-year-old Pretty Little Thing creative director, saying she “has done well”.He continued: “Her comment that we all have the same 24 hours every day, what’s she saying?“She’s saying that...
CELEBRITIES
#Diary Of A Ceo Podcast#Molly Mae Hague
The Tab

We all have the same 24-hours, I spent mine collecting another 21 memes about Molly-Mae

Right so now we’re on day two of Molly-Mae Hague’s “work harder” podcast shenanigans and people on Twitter have been putting in the shift of a life time to churn out some fantastic memes and reactions. Not only was her Wikipedia name briefly changed to “Molly-Mae Thatcher” but the Love Island reaction pictures with hilarious captions have been going non-stop. She’s found herself wrapped up in a complete and utter shitstorm and here are 21 memes which I spent my last 24-hours collecting to prove it:
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Molly-Mae Hague criticised for ‘gross’ and ‘tone deaf’ comments on wealth inequality

Molly-Mae Hague has been criticised for a viral video in which she talks about wealth inequality and poverty.The formerLove Island star, who is now a social media influencer and the creative director of the fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, made the comments on the YouTube series The Diary of a CEO. The episode she appeared in was called “Molly-Mae: How She Became Creative Director Of PLT At 22”.While the interview was first shared on YouTube on 13 December, a clip from the episode went viral on Wednesday (5 January) when it was shared on Twitter.In the clip, Hague...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Tab

Molly-Mae has defended her comments she made on the podcast despite Twitter backlash

Molly-Mae has been facing backlash on Twitter for her comments which she made in a recent podcast. During her appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast in December, she shared her view that “if you want something enough, you can achieve it” and that everyone has “the same 24 hours in a day” which has not gone down well at all on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

Molly Mae faces backlash for “privileged” comments on poverty

Popular influencer and ‘Love Island’ star Molly Mae Hague is coming under fire after making comments about poverty that many viewers feel are insensitive and come from a place of privilege. Molly Mae is one part social media mogul, one part reality TV star, and one part businesswoman,...
CELEBRITIES
prweek.com

The Molly-Mae debacle: will the influencer bubble ever burst?

A clip of Love Island influencer Molly-Mae Hague on The Diary of a CEO with former Social Chain chief executive Steven Bartlett got a lot of airtime last week. While her intention was to inspire other "girl bosses", in 45 seconds, Hague succinctly brought into focus the deep-seated problems at the heart of influencer culture.
CELEBRITIES
