The attack on Colonial Pipeline in May last year, which affected the company's billing system, highlighted some cybersecurity gaps in both the US government and industries, as an attack on the IT systems of critical infrastructure was able to bring operational technology operations to its knees. Not only did the ransomware attack force Colonial Pipeline to go offline, but it also compromised the personal information of nearly 6000 individuals, highlighting the importance of adequate cybersecurity to protect both business operations and customers.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO