Harry and Meghan: Queen may have 'calculated' reason for leaving them out of her speeches

By Maya Lou
ohmymag.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery time the Queen talks about the efforts of royal family members, she always fails to address those of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. We saw this happen in her 2021 Christmas speech, when she commended Prince Charles, Prince William, and their partners Kate and Camilla, for...

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Comments / 53

JudeB
4d ago

Good for the Queen! Harry and Meghan left of their own free will. Then they proceeded to talk trash about his family, the Royals. Shame on them both. The Queen owes them nothing.

Deborah Moore
4d ago

why would she address anything about them, they chose to step away from the Royal family then try and throw them under the bus. Her speeches are about the working Royals!!

Stephanie W
4d ago

what possible reason would the Queen have to "mention" 2 people who live in another country and no longer represent the Royal Family??

HuffingtonPost

Sarah Ferguson Knows What Princess Diana Would Say About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Sarah, Duchess of York, is pretty sure she knows how her late friend Princess Diana would feel about the lives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living now. The former Sarah Ferguson shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ― Diana’s son and daughter-in-law ― during an appearance on the Italian talk show “Porta a Porta” last week.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
romper.com

Meghan Markle Posed Just Like Princess Diana In Her First Photo With Daughter Lilibet

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share their very first photo of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with the world, they did it on their own terms. The couple wore jeans, along with 2-year-old son Archie, and made the photo about their love for each other as a family. Much as Prince Harry’s own mother Princess Diana always tried to keep things focused on her children. Which is why Meghan’s pose with Lilibet in their first Christmas card as a family of four was so especially poignant. It looked just like a photo of Princess Diana smiling up at her own baby boy decades earlier. The pose of a mother who loves her baby.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton's Cheeky Daughter Made First Curtsy To The Queen On Christmas Day

Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. It happened when she joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton' in her debut in the royal family's traditional Christmas morning service. She was only 4 years old at the time.
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
