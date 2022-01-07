ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Install WordPress on AlmaLinux

By David Reiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this tutorial, we’ll show you how to...

TechRadar

Malware removal on Android: how to clean up your smartphone

Is your Android smartphone playing up? Maybe it’s running sluggishly all of a sudden, perhaps popping up ads here and there, or just being randomly a bit weird. It may be because you have a problem with malware, or a Potentially Unwanted Program (PUP). So what's the best way...
CELL PHONES
wpguynews.com

How to Use CAPTCHA to Secure Your WordPress Site

Unless you’ve never been online before, you’re sure to have come across CAPTCHA tests – probably each version of them, too. If you’ve ever had to make out squiggly, blurry text to type in a box or click every image with a fire hydrant (or another basic visual) in a grid, you’ve passed a CAPTCHA test. This is one of the most basic – and most effective – ways to keep your WordPress website secure. And with so many dedicated plugins available, keeping your site safe, especially in the spots where hackers go first, is simpler than you may think.
INTERNET
wpguynews.com

How To Create A Custom Calculator In WordPress

Do you want to create a custom calculator in WordPress?. Perhaps you want users to be able to calculate something on a landing page, or you’d like to use the calculator as a tool to generate more leads for your business. In this article, we’ll show you how to...
SOFTWARE
#Wordpress#Centos#Lemp#Almalinux
wpguynews.com

How To Properly Set Up eCommerce Tracking In WordPress

Are you looking to set up eCommerce tracking in WordPress?. Setting up eCommerce tracking for your online store will help you find your top-selling products, see which campaigns perform the best, understand how people find and use your website, and more. Then you can use those insights to get more traffic and boost sales.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Install TimescaleDB on Ubuntu 20.04

If you are looking for a database for analyzing time series data, the PostgreSQL TimescaleDB extension might be the best option. In this article we will learn how to install and configure TimescaleDB with PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 20.04.
SOFTWARE
onmsft.com

How to install Microsoft Edge on a Chromebook

Installing Microsoft Edge on a Chromebook is a simple task, and can benefit you if you're heavily invested in Windows. Your passwords, bookmarks, will be at hand. Here's how. Enable Linux in Chrome OS settings. You might want to check if your device supports it. Download the Linux flavor of...
COMPUTERS
wpguynews.com

How to Find and Access WordPress Error Logs (Step by Step)

Do you need to access the WordPress error logs to troubleshoot a problem on your site?. WordPress comes with a debugging system that can log any error messages displayed on your site. This can help you discover and fix problems on your website. In this article, we’ll show you how...
COMPUTERS
wpguynews.com

How to Fix ‘Comments Are Closed’ in WordPress (Beginner’s Guide)

Are you seeing the ‘Comments are closed’ message on your WordPress posts?. This message is displayed when comments have been disabled on a post. However, some users report seeing the message unexpectedly. In this article, we’ll show you how to fix ‘Comments are closed’ in WordPress....
INTERNET
linuxtoday.com

Curl Commands in Linux: A List with 15 Basic Examples

This article explains curl commands in Linux with 15 examples. The curl command is one of the most powerful and useful tools that are used by web developers as well as by PHP programmers and System Administrators. Learn more here.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Install and Manage Podman Containers in RHEL Systems

Most of us are familiar with Docker as a popular Container runtime for major Linux distributions. However, when it comes to the RHEL-based distributions such as CentOS, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux, Docker is not officially supported. Learn how to install and manage Podman containers in RHEL systems here.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Rust Programming Language on Debian 11

Rust has been adopted by hundreds of big companies in production environments. From applications like Dropbox, Firefox, and Cloudflare, to embedded devices and scalable web services, Rust can be used on all of those types of applications and deployments. In this guide, you will learn how to install Rust programming language on Debian 11 Bullseye. We will be using the rustup toolchain for installing and managing Rust on the Debian system.
SOFTWARE
addictivetips.com

How to install Oracle VirtualBox on Linux

Oracle’s VirtualBox tool is excellent for emulating other operating systems. If you’re using Linux and you need to run something like Microsoft Windows, Android x86, BSD, and others, you’ll want to install this program on your computer. Here’s how to do it. Ubuntu installation instructions. On...
SOFTWARE
wpguynews.com

How To Properly Add jQuery Scripts To WordPress

WordPress has been in our lives for over 16 years, yet the method of adding scripts to themes and plugins still remains a mystery for many developers. In this article we finally put the confusion to rest. Since it’s one of the most commonly used Javascript libraries, today we’re discussing...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How To Install Redis Server on Debian 11

Redis stands for Remote Dictionary Server and is an open-source data store. It supports various types of abstract data structures such as maps, lists, data sets, streams, strings, etc. It was initially released back in 2009 and is one of the most popular key-value database applications when it comes to...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Linux Mint 20.3 Una Is Now Available for Download

Based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 point release of the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, Linux Mint 20.3 Una ships with the Linux 5.4 LTS kernel to ensure seamless upgrades from the previous release, Linux Mint 20.2 Uma. The Cinnamon edition features the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.2...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Install and Configure Squid Proxy on Ubuntu 20.04

Squid Proxy is a caching proxy, supporting HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. It reduces bandwidth and improves response times by caching and reusing frequently-requested web pages. Squid has extensive access controls and makes a great server accelerator. It runs on most available operating systems. This guide details how to install...
COMPUTERS

