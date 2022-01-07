UGA vs. Bama: 10 prop bets for the CFP National Championship Game

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

It’s another clash of the titans.

The immovable object against the irresistible force.

Georgia versus Alabama.

The Georgia Bulldogs face their SEC nemesis, the Alabama Crimson Tide, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday at 8 p.m. EST in Indianapolis as the blueblood programs engage in another heavyweight rivalry bout.

The Dawgs will be looking to claim their first national championship since the 1980 season and end a seven-game losing streak against the Tide.

UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett has thrown for 2,638 yards with 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. Zamir White leads the Dawgs with 772 rushing yards, and Brock Bowers leads the team with 846 receiving yards.

Georgia is a 2½-point favorite over Alabama, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

With all that in mind, UGA Wire presents 10 proposition bets for the CFP National Championship Game.

James Cook vs. Brian Robinson Jr.: Which RB will record more total yards?