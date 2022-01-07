ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UGA vs. Bama: 10 prop bets for the CFP National Championship Game

By Thomas Neumann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRLj6_0dfbhjru00
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

It’s another clash of the titans.

The immovable object against the irresistible force.

Georgia versus Alabama.

The Georgia Bulldogs face their SEC nemesis, the Alabama Crimson Tide, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday at 8 p.m. EST in Indianapolis as the blueblood programs engage in another heavyweight rivalry bout.

The Dawgs will be looking to claim their first national championship since the 1980 season and end a seven-game losing streak against the Tide.

UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett has thrown for 2,638 yards with 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. Zamir White leads the Dawgs with 772 rushing yards, and Brock Bowers leads the team with 846 receiving yards.

Georgia is a 2½-point favorite over Alabama, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

With all that in mind, UGA Wire presents 10 proposition bets for the CFP National Championship Game.

James Cook vs. Brian Robinson Jr.: Which RB will record more total yards?

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals why Bryce Young could double-up against Georgia

As Alabama and Georgia continue preparations for Monday’s game, the final predications continue to come down from college football experts. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the First Take cast Friday morning to discuss the upcoming national championship, breaking down what has changed from Bryce Young since the SEC Championship in early December.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia's Uga met Butler's Blue and it was the cutest thing ever

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia's mascot has been named the best in college sports. But Uga isn't the only adorable bulldog in sports. While in town for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Uga paid a visit to Butler University's Blue. It was the cutest thing ever. Both dogs were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Cfp#American Football#Sec#Tipico Sportsbook#Uga Wire#Rb
The Spun

Jay Glazer Shares What He’s Hearing About Jim Harbaugh

The Jim Harbaugh rumors have been in full force this week and they got even hotter on Sunday’s FOX NFL pregame show. Jay Glazer spoke on the Harbaugh rumors after he was connected to the Raiders job this past week and confirmed that he’s already made calls to some people.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Ohio State Coaching News

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator. Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator. Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Ryan News

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan appears to be staying in Atlanta for next season. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Ryan’s status, but head coach Arthur Smith wanted him to return when he took the job and has told both Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank that Ryan is his quarterback for next year.
NFL
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

63K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy