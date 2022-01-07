ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young County, TX

Eli Young Band Let Romance Take the Lead on ‘Love Talking’ [Listen]

By Jeremy Chua
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eli Young Band are kicking off the new year with a brand new song, "Love Talking." Written by Jeffrey East, Eric Arjes and frontman Mike Eli, it tells the story of a guy who courageously confesses his feelings to his love interest. Unlike most country songs, this one isn’t...

klaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lonestar 99.5

Morgan Wallen Joins Newcomer Ernest for a Lovelorn Ballad, ‘Flower Shops’ [Listen]

Singer-songwriter Ernest tapped his friend and frequent collaborator Morgan Wallen for a new heartbreak duet, "Flower Shops," to kick off 2022. The song tells a story of love that's lost and never coming back — a classic country storyline, and one that Ernest says he was inspired to create with fellow songwriters Ben Burgess and Mark Holman "after being on a George Jones/sad country songs kick."
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Young County, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Maren Morris Survives the Nashville Hustle in New Song ‘Circles Around This Town’

Maren Morris sings about the hustle to make it big in Nashville and references some of her old work in the new song “Circles Around This Town.” Released on Thursday alongside an accompanying video, it’s the first new music to emerge from Morris’ next project after the 2019 album Girl. “Circles Around This Town” moves along with the kind of ambling groove that’s been a big part of Morris’ sound — unhurried and bolstered by a grunge-lite guitar riff. Morris looks back on her leap of faith to come to Nashville in “a Montero with the AC busted” and pound the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eli Young Band#Lov#Alcohol#Take The Lead#Booze
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
KLAW 101

Can Maren Morris Top the Country Music Video Countdown?

Maren Morris has just released a cool new video for her new song, "Circles Around This Town." Will she land at the top of Taste of Country's countdown of the most popular videos of the week? We're about to find out. Morris' new clip is facing off against new videos...
MUSIC
KLAW 101

Carly Pearce Brings Smoldering ‘Diamondback’ to ‘The Tonight Show’ [Watch]

Carly Pearce is a woman scorned, and she didn't hold anything back during her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (Jan. 3). It was the kickoff musical performance of the year on the late-night show, and the reigning CMA Female Artist of the Year opted for her smoldering breakup song "Diamondback." Watch her sass and moves as she sings, "You ain't gonna get this diamond back," practically daring her former flame to try.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy