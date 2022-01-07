ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis and more mourn the late Sidney Poitier

ktbb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood is mourning the passing of the legendary Sidney Poitier, who died Friday. He was 94. Poitier became the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor, in 1964 for his role in Lilies of the Field. He is also remembered for starring in A Raisin in the...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Whoopi Goldberg 'shocked' by COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 66-year-old star entered isolation after learning that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but Whoopi was still left in a state of shock when her test results came through. During an appearance on 'The View', she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Tyler, TX
City
Star, TX
Tyler, TX
Entertainment
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was ‘Ailing For a While’ Before His Death—Here’s How He Died

Since he passed, fans have wondered how Sidney Poitier died and what caused his death. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022, at 94 years old. Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami, Florida. He was the youngest of seven children. His parents, Evelyn Outten and Reginald James Poitier, were farmers in the Bahamas and owned a farm on Cat Island, which they would often travel from to Miami to sell tomatoes and other produce. Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

What was Sidney Poitier’s net worth?

THE ACTING career of late Hollywood film icon, Sidney Poitier, spans decades of movie appearances. Poitier amassed a notable amount of wealth throughout his cinematic career, thanks to his many years in the business. What was Sidney Poitier's net worth?. Sidney Poitier is widely regarded as one of the great...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?

GOLDEN era thespians, Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, were friends beyond the motion picture screen. Poitier and Belafonte are both Hollywood legends, who were also longtime pals with a number of years to their history and friendship. Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?. Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte had...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Debbie Allen
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Award#Abc Audio
Screendaily

Questlove, Viola Davis, Barack Obama pay tribute to Sidney Poitier

Questlove, Viola Davis and former US president Barack Obama are among those who have been paying tribute to Sidney Poitier today following the trailblazing Oscar winner’s death at the age of 94. Reflecting on Poitier’s activism Questlove, whose documentary and awards contender Summer Of Soul pays homage to the...
CELEBRITIES
Boston 25 News

Photos: Whoopi Goldberg through the years

Through the years Promotional studio portrait of American comedians Robin Williams, Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal, the hosts of the 'Comedy Relief' variety benefit special, 1986. (Photo by HBO/Getty Images) (HBO/Getty Images)
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Morgan Freeman mourns friend Sidney Poitier, plus more celebs remember the acting icon after his death at 94

Sidney Poitier, the first Black performer to win an Oscar for best actor, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022. He was 94. The "In the Heat of the Night" star, who was beloved in the entertainment world and beyond, leaves behind an impressive legacy: In addition to the Oscar he won for his work in "Lilies of the Field," Sidney received a Presidential Medal of Freedom and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. Following his death, many in Hollywood publicly honored him, including pal Morgan Freeman. "Sidney was my inspiration, my guiding light, my friend. Sending love to [his widow] Joanna and his family," Morgan wrote on Twitter alongside a personal photo of himself and Sidney.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Sidney Poitier: A Movie Star Who Burned Bright Enough to Change the World

Sidney Poitier’s two most iconic moments as an actor both occur in the 1967 Oscar-winning drama “In the Heat of the Night.” The first is his famous declaration “They call me Mister Tibbs!” The second arrives when his big-city detective is questioning a Mississippi cotton tycoon, who slaps Tibbs for implying that he’s a criminal. Tibbs slaps him back — an act of shocking-at-the-time defiance that Poitier improvised, and one that gave a jolt to film history. It connected, electrifyingly, with the militancy of the late ’60s, and left no doubt that Poitier was a figure of mythological magnitude. As the...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Oprah Winfrey mourns death of Sidney Poitier: 'The greatest of the Great Trees has fallen'

Oprah Winfrey has mourned the loss of "the greatest of the Great Trees" following the death of Sidney Poitier. The 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' actor - who was the first black winner of the Best Actor Oscar for his work on 'Lilies of the Field' - passed away aged 94 this week, and TV legend Oprah, who considered Sidney a friend and mentor, has paid tribute to him on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy