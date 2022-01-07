ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosus CEO buys around $10 million of company’s shares on open market – statement

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The chief executive of Prosus NV, Bob van Dijk, has purchased about $10 million of the company’s shares on the open market, the company said on Friday...

wifc.com

