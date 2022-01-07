Bon Jovi Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

TAMPA, FL - He gives concerts a good name! Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Bon Jovi is coming to AMALIE Arena in Tampa on April 15 at 8 p.m. The band spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans. Bon Jovi's 2020 was one of the most critically acclaimed album releases of that year with USA Today calling it "BRILLIANT" and Associated Press highlighting the depth of lyrics within the songs that "chronicle pain, loss, fear and death from the coronavirus, police killings and mass shootings."

